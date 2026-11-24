Mischief Theatre's The Comedy About Spies will move to Broadway's Music Box Theatre for a limited 18-week run, producers Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax and Stage Presence Ltd announced Tuesday.

The transfer follows two sold-out West End engagements in London, the producers said. Broadway previews start Saturday, March 27, 2027, with the original Mischief company starring and individual casting to come later.

It was not immediately known which company members will appear on Broadway.

Mischief co-founders Henry Lewis and Henry Shields wrote the comedy and are among the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong. Matt DiCarlo directs the production.

The story takes place in 1960s London, where a rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret weapon. CIA and KGB spies converge on the Piccadilly Hotel as they pursue the file.

The production's synopsis also describes a clueless young couple and a hapless actor seeking a spy-movie role, along with enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative.

The play made its London debut at the Noël Coward Theatre in April 2025 and continued there until September 2025. It returned to the West End at the Adelphi Theatre from Aug. 1 to Sept. 26 this year.

The comedy won the 2026 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. It also received an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

For Broadway, McCollum, Wax and Stage Presence are producing in association with Jo Danvers. The staging is presented by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and The Comedy About Ltd., with Jonathan Sayer serving as executive producer.

David Farley designed the set, while Deborah Andrews designed the costumes and Johanna Town the lighting. Shelley Maxwell is responsible for movement direction, and Jon Fiber provides sound design and composition for Jollygoodtunes.

The official opening is Wednesday, April 14, and the engagement is scheduled to end Sunday, July 25, 2027. It was not immediately known whether the Broadway run could be extended.

The Comedy About Spies will have another production on the road in the UK, where a tour launches in summer 2027.