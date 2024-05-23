Social Media Takes on ‘Snowflake’ Eric Trump for Raging Over MSNBC Host’s Joke: ‘Peak Hypocrisy’

After taking offense to a joke regarding his father Donald Trump's hush money lawsuit in New York that MSNBC's Katie Phang put on X, previously Twitter, Eric Trump faced backlash on social media and was snidely nicknamed a "snowflake," per HuffPost. Although Eric Trump has been present at the trial on several occasions, he was not present on May 21 when Donald Trump Jr., his brother, made his first appearance at the New York trial where his father Donald is being tried for fabricating business records to conceal a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal their affair.

Phang, who has extensively been covering the trial, made a joke about Don Jr. on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Don Jr. is here today. I guess we know who lost the rock, paper, scissors battle.” Eric Trump took a firm stance against the text, lambasting Phang for it. “What a cruel and nasty comment by @KatiePhang of @MSNBC,” the Trump scion thundered. “This is the state of the mainstream media — attacking a son for supporting their father — as I have on countless days during this bogus sham of a trial.”

Critics, however, slammed Eric Trump for his incapacity to accept a joke while uttering the crudest things about others, quickly reminding him of the hate his father and other family members have often directed at others. Journalist Victoria Brownworth slammed the former First Son, saying, "It's peak hypocrisy for any member of your insurrectionist grifter family to make a peep about nasty comments. Your brother has a podcast dedicated to attacking people. Your father has attacked people so horribly that a judge had to issue a gag order. You should toughen up."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

A user lambasted, "Cruel? Your father used the presidency as his bully pulpit to target, defame and incite an insurrection. F**k you!" Another user slammed, "Oh, but is ok for your ol man to be nasty and mean ... you can all give it, but you can't take it, bunch of snowflakes." Another user bashed Eric, saying, "We can see Eric is the cry baby of the family. Eric your family attacks anyone who doesn’t agree with them. Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it," while another agreed, saying, "They are ALL crybabies."

A user mocked his behavior, suggesting, "@KatiePhang hurt his feelings - poor baby. Do you need a fresh Kleenex or do we call the Wambulance?" Another user took a shot at him, saying, "How many times have you attacked Bidens' son and the judges daughter? Your party posted nude pics of Hunter in our house. Just like your dad a hypocrite."

"Your father made fun of disabled people," a user slammed Eric, referencing a 2015 incident where his father Donald was under heavy fire for performing an impression of Washington Post reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, per BBC. Another user mocked, "You? Talking about cruel and nasty comments? Spare me, Cokey."