Snoop Dogg Now Claims to Have ‘Nothing but Love and Respect’ for Former President Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg, the renowned rapper and entertainer, has shared his unexpected praise for former President Donald Trump in a recent interview with London's The Sunday Times. The relationship between Dogg and Trump has been complex since they bonded on The Apprentice in 2007. However, during Trump's presidency, Dogg released the Trump-critical single M.A.C.A. (Make America Crip Again), which featured lyrics expressing discontent with the then-president.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Jelonek

In the recent interview, the rapper surprised many by commending Trump, specifically for pardoning Michael "Harry-O" Harris, a former associate of Suge Knight and co-founder of Death Row Records. Knight, Harris, and Dr. Dre played pivotal roles in establishing the iconic record label, signing Dogg early in his career. Harris, previously convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, received a pardon from Trump in 2021 after completing 30 years of a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

“I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Dogg stated during the interview. Dogg emphasized the positive influence of Trump's pardon for Harris, expressing appreciation for the former president's decision. Earlier in 2016, Dogg had expressed his astonishment at Trump's candidacy, stating he had "never seen a motherf‑‑‑er" like him. He conveyed concerns regarding what he viewed as Trump's recklessness and questioned the suitability of someone with that demeanor leading the nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb)

Dogg persisted in his critical commentary through 2018, directing his scrutiny particularly towards Trump and fellow rapper Kanye West, who openly supported the former president. The release of M.A.C.A. in 2017, along with controversial visual parodies of Trump in music videos, showcased Dogg's active opposition to the former president. Despite his prior outspoken disapproval, the recent acknowledgment of Trump's positive impact through the pardon suggests a change in Dogg's perspective. Dogg's expressed sentiments in the interview differ from his earlier condemnations and bold artistic expressions directed at Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie (@annie__brands)

In this case, the act of pardoning Michael Harris appears to have left a lasting impression on Dogg, sparking a more appreciative sentiment towards the former president. As reported by USA Today, the recent change in Dogg's perspective has prompted discussions on his evolving views and the impact of Trump's actions on his stance. Notably, Trump had responded to one of Dogg's videos with criticism, imagining the public outcry if a similar portrayal had targeted President Obama.

Snoop Dogg jumps on the Trump train. pic.twitter.com/P74J5vDFik — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) January 30, 2024

Despite his past criticism, Dogg's recent expressions of gratitude for Trump's pardon of Michael Harris indicate a change in his stance. Earlier, during the lead-up to the 2020 election, Dogg had emphasized his intention to vote against Trump, citing his dissatisfaction with the then-president. However, when questioned about the potential 2024 presidential race between Trump and Joe Biden, Dogg remained non-committal, expressing a desire to gauge public sentiment before making a decision.