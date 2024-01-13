'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Cuddles Up to Her Rarely Seen Sister after Kody Brown Cuts Ties With Her

Sister Wives has been a longtime favorite for reality television lovers across the world. The show revolved around Kody Brown and his polygamous relationship with his four wives: Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. Although Robyn is the only remaining wife, the show never stopped exploring unique storylines that kept fans interested throughout 18 seasons including the specials of the show. One former wife has recently resurfaced after being reportedly “kicked out” of the Brown family, raising eyebrows.

The U.S. Sun reported a picture of Meri with her rarely-seen sister, Rebekah on what appears to be her birthday. The reality star took to Instagram to commemorate the day and went on to pen an emotional caption. The sisters looked adorable in their matching black hoodies as they huddled up close to each other; almost like twins. What’s even more special is the two sporting Meri’s ‘Worthy Up’ merch that she frequently promotes on social media. It seemed like it was still the holiday season at her sister’s place. The rustic decor in the background spoke volumes of celebration.

From the beautifully crafted caption beneath the post, one can deduce the pair to be quite close to each other. Meri began by wishing Rebekah the “happiest” birthday and added a brief description of her. Meri wrote, “She’s a loving mom of 6, a bad a** businesswoman who I’ve seen take on challenges and kill them this past year.” Meri strongly emphasized her pride in recollecting the way Rebekah has tackled hurdles in life and gushed about her sister’s gentle demeanor and empathy.

Previously, Meri reportedly organized a motivational talk as part of her ‘Worthy Up’ campaign to promote an optimistic and healthy lifestyle. Meri recounts her sister’s comforting presence and narrates Rebekah’s experience. She wrote: “Last month she [Rebekah] came to my #WorthyUpWeekend and allowed me to push her WAY out of her comfort zone.” She jokingly said, “How she feels about me now is TBD [To Be Decided].”

She continued to echo her beloved sister’s thoughts by saying, “She has dreams and goals and plans and ideas and just wants to live life and love to the fullest. She concluded her lengthy wish with a final remark insinuating that this isn’t the last time fans are going to see Rebekah making an appearance on Meri’s socials. She concluded: “Looking forward to seeing her thrive this year!”

The reality star is one of seven siblings but unfortunately lost two of her siblings, Teresa and Adam. Her sister Teresa passed away in 2006 after bravely battling cancer, while her brother Adam died last year due to natural causes at the age of 54. This comes after her ex-husband Kody reportedly exiled her from the Brown family. The two released a joint statement announcing their separation on the 10th of January, 2023. Nevertheless, whether or not Meri is going to continue to reconnect with her other siblings remains to be seen.

