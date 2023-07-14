Fans Praise Kylie Jenner as She Flaunts Her Natural Hair: ‘I’ve Been on My Healthy Hair Journeyyyyy'

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has delighted fans by showcasing her natural hair, free from wigs or extensions, in a new TikTok video. In the short clip, Kylie, 25, can be seen fluffing, shaking, and running her fingers through her dark brunette locks. The video, captioned "I've been on my healthy hair journeyyyyy," reveals Kylie's teased, natural hair falling past her shoulders and reaching the middle of her back.

Sporting a casual, 90s-inspired outfit consisting of a black T-Shirt and matching athletic shorts, Kylie's hair growth progress takes center stage in the 15-second video. Fans were quick to praise her appearance, with comments flooding in expressing admiration for her hair. One fan remarked, "Your hair looks so good," while another simply stated, "I love it." A third commenter highlighted the journey Kylie has undertaken, saying, "What an incredible journey!" Yet another fan complimented her by saying, "You have beautiful and healthy hair. I love it."

In recent photos shared on Instagram, Kylie continued to embrace a relaxed and casual look. Breaking away from her typical skin-tight ensembles, the 25-year-old entrepreneur posed in baggy high-waisted jeans that modestly covered her slimmed figure. Her loose-fitting short-sleeve white cropped T-shirt revealed a glimpse of her toned midriff. With a peachy natural makeup look, Kylie let her features shine through. The photo series included shots of Kylie facing forward, capturing different angles, in the baggy pants.

The soft look of the entrepreneur was loved by her fans but they speculated the change was due to her dating rumors with actor Timothee Chalamet. The Call Me By Your Name actor has been spotted with the Kylie Beauty brand founder. The overall response to this set of photos was more positive than some of her previous posts, with fans expressing their appreciation for her ensemble and style.

While Kylie's fashion choices often generate discussion, she has recently faced criticism for her extreme taste in outfits. During her visit to Paris for fashion week, she shared Instagram Stories wearing a long white jean skirt with side slits, revealing her thighs. Paired with white tennis shoes, a tiny crop top, and a chunky bomber jacket, the ensemble drew mixed reactions from online critics. Nevertheless, Kylie continues to captivate her massive following with her fashion choices and personal style. By showcasing her natural hair and embracing a more relaxed aesthetic, she has once again sparked admiration from fans and prompted discussions about her ever-evolving fashion journey.

