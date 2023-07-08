Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Give Their Fans Some Major BFF Goals in New Pics

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spent the 4th of July together, alongside a few of Swift's other close friends. The Red singer recently shared a carousel of images on her Instagram to highlight her memories from the day. The post featured the Wolves singer and Swift enjoying a fun celebration.

Swift and Gomez have one of the most renowned friendships in the entertainment industry. Their deep bond that has developed over time continues to grow stronger by the year. The two appreciate and respect each other and have been known to publicly support each other.

Swift took to her Instagram earlier this week to post a carousel of images featuring her closest friends and the festivities on the 4th of July. In the first picture, Swift and the group were all huddled together in a fun pose, with the earl grey sky and the stunning ocean visible behind them. The group of ladies were in their bathing suits, given that Swift's stunning property in Rhode Island has a breathtaking pool. They posed with smiles on their faces and were seen seated on the lush green grass. They were surrounded by bushes of fresh white flowers.

The second picture featured a series of Polaroids with Swift and her friends simply having fun together. In one of the frames, Gomez was standing alongside her bestie. The bottom left Polaroid featured a precious picture of Swift embracing Gomez from behind. The Lover singer was spotted in a lovely summer yellow dress and had her hair done in a messy bun. On the other hand, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer sported a basic white top with denim shorts and posed with two cute pigtails. A joyful smile graced both their faces.

The Polaroid right next to this one featured Gomez and Swift sharing an ice popsicle that sported red, white, and blue colors - a classic 4th of July treat. Swift shifted her gaze away from the camera, while Gomez looked at the camera dead in the eye. In this picture, Gomez sported a chic black cardigan that complimented her white t-shirt perfectly.

The very last picture showcased the queen herself - Swift - seated against a gorgeous oceanic view. The Cardigan singer sported an ethereal black and white off-shoulder dress. Swift appeared to be sitting right in front of a breathtaking view of the blue waters and its waves danced calmly in the background.

The highlight of her outfit was her bold yet minimalistic gold necklace that elegantly hugged Swift's neck. She captioned her post by extending the felicitations from her group of friends and her bestie. Swift noted that she was a day late to posting. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," read Swift's caption.

