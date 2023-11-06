Ariana Madix Accuses Tom Sandoval of Trying to Kill Her Dog in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Teaser

Fans of Vanderpump Rules were treated to an explosive teaser for the upcoming Season 11 during the recent BravoCon event in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated trailer has left viewers eager to dive into the new series drama, particularly the intense confrontation between former couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

As per Deadline, the teaser trailer begins with the ominous phrase, "What a difference one scandal makes," referring to the affair between Sandoval and Madix's friend Raquel Leviss, famously known as "Scandoval" by the show's fans. This affair ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Madix and caused Raquel to leave the show, per Daily Mail.

The trailer makes it clear that the fallout from this affair will remain a major focus of Season 11. In the dramatic trailer, we see Madix, 38, engaged in a heated argument with her ex-boyfriend Sandoval, 40. She accuses Sandoval of attempting to harm her beloved dog.

This heated exchange takes place in her kitchen, with Lala Kent present and Sandoval looking perplexed. "Ruin my life, my home, and then attempt to kill my f******g dog, my lawyer will be dealing with you," Madix says to Sandoval, raising her voice. Lisa Vanderpump, who is 63 years old, also appears in the trailer. "To lose his best friend, his business is up the creek, everything has gone wrong in his life," she says of Sandoval's situation.

The trailer is full of captivating scenes that promise a drama-packed Season 11. It begins with Sandoval, Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy enjoying themselves at the beach. The dynamics are clear as Kennedy draws a line in the sand, humorously separating Ariana's side from Sandoval's, and jokingly warns them not to cross it, per E! News.

Sandoval appears to be undergoing therapy in another scene, with headphones covering his ears and an eye mask on. As Sandoval sobs, a therapist places his hand on his chest. The personal relationships between the cast members are an important aspect of the trailer. Maloney issues a warning to Shay, emphasizing the dangers of friendship with Sandoval. This interaction foreshadows the complex dynamics that will be at work in the upcoming season.

In the midst of the drama, we see Madix in a restaurant booth, visibly distressed and on the verge of tears. While the specific cause of her emotional turmoil is unknown, it highlights the emotional rollercoaster that the cast will be experiencing in Season 11. The new season of Vanderpump Rules features significant cast changes as well. Leviss, who was at the center of the scandalous affair, has announced her departure from the show. She is no longer in contact with any of the cast members, including Sandoval, after leaving the show in the aftermath of the 'Scandoval'.

