When it comes to the holidays, country music superstar Blake Shelton and his equally talented partner, Gwen Stefani, don’t just celebrate; they create an immersive festive wonderland that mirrors their shared passion for the season. In an interview with People, Shelton opened up about their enthusiastic approach to holiday celebrations. “I think we're the biggest celebrators of holidays of any of my friends and family members. We really go for it.”

He further added, “Gwen and I love to pull up to the house and see over-the-top Christmas decorations or walk into the house during Thanksgiving and see all the pumpkins.” Shelton shared that holidays are a prominent part of their shared experience, and they lean into the celebrations as much as possible. “Gwen is the perfect person for me to be with because that is one of her passions. So we really lean into the holidays literally as much as we possibly can without just going broke doing it. We love it that much,” he exclaimed.

While the couple spares no effort in transforming their home into a holiday haven, there’s one task Shelton steers clear of—hanging Christmas lights. “That’s one of those things where it's like, I've made my point. I've got some money. I'm not going to break my own neck to get up there. I'm going to hire some guy who's way better at it than I am,” he quipped.

Acknowledging Stefani’s prowess in holiday decorating, Shelton highlighted that she takes responsibility for most of the decorations, turning their home into a festive haven. “Gwen’s got the little town set up in the house, the fake snow everywhere. I just love all of that stuff, the gingerbread houses. We really go over the top with it, I'll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long."

Beyond the decorations, the lovebirds find joy in cooking together, making their holiday spreads a labor of love. The duo’s 2023 Thanksgiving featured a Funyon-coated turkey, showcasing their culinary creativity. In another interview with E! News, the couple shared their insights into their holiday rituals. Shelton amusingly described it, asserting, "You know, it's chaos. Let's just face it," the country singer joked.

"At our house, it's literally chaos. There's not one thing outside of just—they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That's about the only thing that I think consistently happens. You know, one year, there will be a fight over a toy that the other ones didn't get. And the next year, they all get along."

The couple has also inculcated a delightful cooking tradition. Stefani shared, "Me and Blake will have, like, a tradition of always trying something new that we've never—like, just look on the internet and find, like, a recipe, ‘That looks delicious. Let's try that!' You know?"

In the Shelton-Stefani household, the holidays aren't just a season; they're a spectacular and heartwarming experience, a testament to the couple's love for each other and their shared joy in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

