A-Listers Who Came to Beyoncé's 2023 Birthday Concert for Her 'Renaissance World Tour'

Celebrities Gather to Celebrate Beyoncé's 42nd Birthday at SoFi Stadium

Over Labor Day Weekend, the music industry's reigning queen, Beyoncé, celebrated her 42nd birthday in style, and the stars came out in full force to join the festivities! The iconic Break My Soul artist marked her special day on September 4th during the Los Angeles leg of her Renaissance World Tour, held at the stunning SoFi Stadium. According to Just Jared, the star-studded event saw a multitude of celebrities in attendance, all eager to honor and revel in the birthday celebration of the incomparable Beyoncé.

Notably, it wasn't just about the A-list guests in the audience; the night held its fair share of surprises as well. Beyoncé's birthday bash at SoFi Stadium was undoubtedly a star-studded spectacle that fans and attendees will cherish as a memorable and thrilling way to celebrate the 42nd birthday of a global music icon.

1. Timothee Chalamet

The Call Me By Your Name actor chose Beyoncé's concert as the perfect occasion for his official public debut with his girlfriend - model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Sharing affectionate moments in the VIP section the couple was sighted having a fun time in each other's company. Timothee looked enchanted as he immersed himself in the Beyoncé concert.

2. Kendal Jenner

Supermodel Kendal Jenner was also spotted at the birthday concert. Following her sister Kylie Jenner, Kendal marked her presence at the gathering with her mom and the famous star from the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner. Corey Gamble shared an Instagram story that had her and the Jenner matriarch together enjoying the star-studded gala. While others from the Kardashian-Jenner clan visited the occasion with their close aides and family.

3. Adele

Adele, the well-known artist in the music industry, was among the other celebrities who cheered for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Birthday Concert. The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker immersed herself in the musical journey as the concert began with many hits and chartbusters. Grooving to the tunes of the Who Runs The World singer, Adele was a great invitee on the long list of exclusive guests from the industry.

4. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was accompanied by her husband, musician Justin Bieber, in the concert. Taking pictures with her friends, Khloe Kardashian, and other Jenners, Hailey posted pictures from the gathering. Recently, the model and entrepreneur was speculated to be pregnant with her first child, as per reports in OkMagazine. On Saturday, September 2, to repost a video from social media influencer Lauren Perez's account where she was eating a strawberry glaze donut from Krispy Kreme, fumed speculations. Hailey's comment on the video left fans wondering about a possible Bieber baby.

5. Katy Perry

Katy Perry was spotted partying in the concert with other celebrities. Perry was photographed with her close friend and drummer, Tony Royster Jr. The Firework singer dazzled the occasion in a silver off-shoulder dress and looked elegant in her middle section partition hairdo. Perry also paid ode to Queen Bey on her Instagram.

6. Zendaya

Zendaya, well known for her appearance in The Amazing Spiderman, was also spotted in the concert by Beyonce. She was accompanied by her co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland, who were caught holding hands and rocking the theme of the music gala event. Holland was wearing a black tuxedo, while Zendaya rocked a silver pantsuit with a crop top inside. The couple had a genuinely amazing time with each other as paps clicked them together.

7. Meghan Markle

Hopping into the theme of the party, the former Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her friends in the gathering. Meghan looked enchanting in a casual black dress and loose hair. Photographed with actor Kerry Washington, Markle grooved along to the beats that the Grammy-winning star Beyonce played in the background.

8. Lizzo

Lizzo, who recently grappled with the controversy of being rude and repulsive to her fans, was also on the guest list. The musician embraced the crowd in a silver headgear-attached gown. She was accompanied by her close friend Chris Rock, who appeared to be loving the vibe of the gathering as he smiled and posed for the paps with Lizzo. Lizzo made a style statement with nude makeup and shimmery grey eyes that were loved by several fans and followers.

9. Kate Hudson

The How To Lose a Guy In Ten Days actor was also spotted and photographed in the glitz and glamour of the night at the birthday concert. Kate Hudson looked amazing in her silver and black theme outfit of the night as people flocked to click pictures with the star. The actor enjoyed the night as she danced to the tracks.

10. Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and SKIMS founder was spotted enjoying the night with her sisters, mum and kids. Everyone donned a silver accessory to go by the theme of the birthday concert organized by Beyonce to celebrate her Renaissance World Tour. The concert night was a blingy affair with the presence of the Kardashians, who made sure the limelight was on them as they outshone everyone while arriving together in all-silver as a clan.

