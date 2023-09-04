Jennifer Lopez Encourages Her Fans to 'Sit Down and Enjoy Life' in New Motivational Video

Jennifer Lopez turned philosophical about "life" as she revealed her Labor Day plans in a new Instagram video. The Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker was seen enjoying a relaxing soirée with her friends, music artist Stevie Mackey and costume designer Shawn Barton, while sipping on some Delola. The On the Floor songstress started the video by stating that she recently ended rehearsals before enjoying some "me time". According to Lopez, she has been reflecting on "life and loves a lot."

She also emphasized the value of "sitting back and enjoying life". Lopez also shared that she frequently finds herself multitasking even after work, but lately, she has been unwinding after a hectic day. She concluded the video with an encouraging message for her fans and followers: "Just breathe. Just enjoy the moment. Have a great weekend." She captioned the short clip," @Delola Labor Day Plans Cheers!"

In a 2020 interview with People, the Marry Me actress revealed that she indulges in 20-minute meditation to balance work and personal life. “Last year, I was doing all three things at that time. I took on meditation,” Lopez shared with The Jess Cagle Interview with People. “20 minutes a day in the morning and at night … was necessary,” she explained. “It was almost like my brain, for the first time in my life, felt like ‘Okay, you bit off more than you can chew.'” “I’ve always been a hard worker,” Lopez continued. “To be at a point in my career where I’ve been in it for 20-something years and be getting the opportunities and me having a moment … where I get to, as an artist, do all the things that I love to do still and on the level that I’m doing them, all of it feels like such a blessing.”

While speaking about her incredible success Lopez said, “It’s the fruits of your labor of trying to be a good person and trying to do the right thing and continuing to grow as an artist, as a human being,” she says. “It proves to me that it works. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.” “My workout will be at least an hour to an hour and 15 minutes of different stuff,” the Wedding Planner actress had revealed back in 2015 in an exclusive with People. She also shared that "daily affirmations" are a part of her morning routine, "After working on both body and soul I aside about 15 minutes a day to do affirmations, pray, and meditate, I’m usually running off to a meeting of some sort, I wind up doing my makeup in the car to save a lot of time," Lopez said.

The Shotgun Wedding actress has been sharing racy pictures of herself, in her latest snaps Lopez has posed in black lingerie with the caption, "When it feels right…nothing else matters." In August, Lopez had teased her new song, Dear Ben Pt. II, in celebration of completing one year of wedded bliss with Ben Affleck, she shared an adorable picture of the two in wedding attire with the caption, "One year ago today …Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing, How did we end up here. Without a rewind.Oh my. This is my life…Jennifer."

