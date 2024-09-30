Sheriff Says Trump ‘Stands Next to Officers’ for Photos But Never Helps, Netizens Have Strong Feelings

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, Bexar County Sheriff, Javier Salazar, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and delivered a scathing speech against Republican nominee, Donald Trump. According to San Antonio Express-News, he alleged that Trump tampered with a border security plan that was supported by both parties in Congress to maintain the high rate of illegal immigration. “When Donald Trump comes to Texas, stands next to officers in uniform just like mine, he’s not there to help us. Don’t think that, not for a second. He is a self-serving man,” Salazar said. “Just like when he killed the border bill, he just made our jobs harder.”

As per KSAT, Salazar praised Harris' border management and stated she has been battling border crimes for years. “She’s gone down to Mexico and worked to stop the traffickers. When the traffickers didn’t stop, she put them in jail,” Salazar said. “Down in my neck of the woods, we call that, ‘Fooling around and finding out.’” He further claimed that Harris's legal enforcement and protection philosophy is shared by other sheriff deputies stationed along the US-Mexico border. “We fight like hell to protect our border,” Salazar said. “When we fight, we win.”

However, netizens had mixed reactions to his controversial comments. "Sherriff Salazar ended his career with that speech. Bexar County voters will remember," a Trump supporter wrote. Another netizen asked, "And what did Harris do to help? She let in millions of dangerous criminals." "I have to say that again, MAGA cultists are the easiest to manipulate and the dumbest people on earth. You have to be incredibly stupid to not see who Trump really is. There is no other explanation," another opined.

In a similar vein, one praised, "Finally a police officer who has a brain," while another slammed, "Some sheriffs are just politicians with shiny badges. The people of Texas know the truth. Remember, the Democrats see every illegal as a Democrat in the future." A comment also read, "Salazar is horrible at law enforcement and only cares about his political career. He needs to be voted out and soon!!" Meanwhile, one user pointed out, "It’s illegal to give political speeches in uniform." "All of you have a very short memory, Trump had the borders closed until Harris took over and opened it up," a MAGA fan lauded the Trump administration.

Mediaite previously reported that in July 2022, Salazar had criticized the Biden administration for the imploding migrant crisis. He expressed his 'anger' about the same and claimed he had not heard back from the White House. The Texas sheriff had sent three letters pleading with the Biden administration to take more direct action and to send a representative to visit the state and hold meetings with sheriffs. He also denounced Governor Greg Abbott (R) for using the immigration situation as a 'campaign stunt.'

Salazar wrote, "I’m asking for the president or a member of his administration that can make decisions to come down and talk to not just me, but at least 12 other Texas sheriffs from major counties in the state of Texas that are dealing with this issue firsthand. I would like to see somebody from Washington come down here, get boots on the ground, get eyes on the issue at hand."

When MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart allowed Salazar to give a direct address, the sheriff said, "Mr. President, we need your help. With all due respect, the perception here, what I have seen in talking to other law enforcement leaders in my precious state of Texas...is that there’s been a complete absence from Washington, D.C." “I mentioned being angry at the president in my letter. I’m angry. I was angry when I wrote it. I’m still angry today,” Salazar concluded. “Pardon me if talking to you I get more angry. It makes me bristle with anger that 50 people died in my community and I couldn’t do anything to stop it. It’s frustrating.”