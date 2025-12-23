Donald Trump Has Big Plans for America’s 250th Birthday, But Forgets How Old the Country Is

Donald Trump has announced ambitious plans for his upcoming birthday next year. However, during a recent gaffe, he forgot how old the United States is, adding to his series of public gaffes since his second term began in January. On Monday, during a press briefing at Mar-a-Lago, Trump unveiled plans to appoint Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland.

The announcement follows months of Trump’s focus on Greenland, which is known for its mineral resources. Previously, he suggested making the self-governing Danish territory part of the U.S. “We need Greenland for national protection,” he said on Monday, in response to a question about Landry’s role.

“They have a very small population. And I don’t know, they say Denmark, but Denmark has spent no money. They have no military protection,” said Trump, 79. He also referenced American history to justify his plans, but appeared to get some major dates wrong.

Trump: We need Greenland for national protection. They have a very small population. They say Denmark, but Denmark has no military protection. They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat—well, we were there with boats too I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/Oh9SElrg0T — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2025

“They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago or something, with a boat. Well, we were there with boats, too, I’m sure.” “The United States did not exist 300 years ago,” the POTUS said. However, the statement contained several factual errors.

According to The Daily Beast, Denmark emerged in the eighth century AD. In 1397, the Kalmar Union formed with Norway and Sweden. It wasn’t until 1721 that the Nordic country formally colonized Greenland. In 1953, Greenland became part of Denmark. On June 21, 2009, the Arctic territory became a self-governing nation within the Kingdom of Denmark.

In his speech, Donald Trump appeared to be referring to Greenland’s colonization in the 18th century. However, when he compared it with the United States, which was founded on July 4, 1776, he stumbled over the dates. While he appeared to forget that the country will mark its 250th anniversary in 2026, he has nevertheless been making grand plans for the milestone.

To mark the occasion, he has announced a UFC fight to be held at the White House. Plans also include a national prayer event, and according to multiple reports, the POTUS is planning to release a $1 commemorative coin bearing his likeness, along with a new $250 bill in a similar design. Last week, he also announced the Patriot Games to mark the national milestone.