Hunter Biden is in $15 Million Debt That He Can’t Pay Off

Hunter Biden did an interview with podcaster Shawn Ryan, revealing that he is nearly $15 million in debt. He said he is struggling financially and does not know how he will repay such a massive amount. Biden added that he does not have any generational wealth to rely on. Ryan interviewed the former businessman and attorney, who is now a struggling artist, for more than five hours.

Biden said, “My dad, you know, entered the presidency as the poorest man to ever take the office. And he left the presidency [as] the, you know, not poorest, I mean, he’s fine, but he has no, we have no generational wealth.”

He said he does not have millions of dollars, despite public assumptions to the contrary. Amid legal battles related to his laptop and multiple lawsuits, Biden said he has suffered a significant loss of income and is now deeply in debt.

🚨 NEW: Hunter Biden Reveals He’s Nearly $15 Million in Debt “I’ve got $15 Million in debt that I have no idea that I’m going to be able to pay off … We have no generational wealth.” pic.twitter.com/MICyagej7A — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 22, 2025



​In March 2025, he had even asked the federal judge to drop the lawsuit, saying he was unable to continue defending himself. The evidence on his laptop’s hard drive was made public, sparking controversy. So far, Hunter Biden’s memoir sales have declined from 3,200 to just 1,100. Meanwhile, he has sold only a single piece of art since 2023. These developments do not improve his ability to repay the debt.

In the podcast, he also praised his father, Joe Biden, for defeating Trump and running for president again. Social media users have responded to Hunter’s comments in the podcast. One X user commented, “Debt that high usually signals serious cash flow issues, not just poor financial planning.”

Hunter Biden defends Joe Biden while also stating that he had ” lost a step and slowed ” . Hunter defends his father’s decision to run for a second term by saying that he basically had to run or risk becoming a lame duck president. pic.twitter.com/yTCLbUXoD6 — Erik Bryant (@bryantsgtg) December 23, 2025

Another social media user added, “Not sure why this is relevant. He should not only be drowning in debt, but be behind bars for life.”

Hunter avoided prison after receiving a presidential pardon from his father, Joe Biden, one month before the end of his term. He faced a potential sentence of 17 years in federal prison. A $1.35 million fine would also have been imposed, which would have increased his debt, but the presidential pardon prevented that outcome.

Some observers interpret the podcast interview as a plea for support, though it remains unclear whether additional assistance will follow.