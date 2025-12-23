It looks like Gavin Newsom is not stopping verbal attacks on Donald Trump anytime soon. The California governor is one of the most vocal critics of the President and takes digs at him on social media.

On Monday, Gavin Newsom took another shot at Trump through his Press Office’s official X account. He wrote, “WHEN I SAID THAT DONALD TRUMP GOT SCHLONGED BY JOE BIDEN, IT MEANT GOT BEATEN BADLY. THE MEDIA KNOWS THIS. OFTEN USED WORD IN POLITICS!”

The governor was referring to Trump’s 2015 remark on Hillary Clinton, in which he said the then-presidential candidate was ‘schlonged’ in the 2008 primaries. As people rushed to find out what the rarely-used word meant, Urban Dictionary revealed that it was a term for [male genitalia].

WHEN I SAID THAT DONALD TRUMP GOT SCHLONGED BY JOE BIDEN, IT MEANT GOT BEATEN BADLY. THE MEDIA KNOWS THIS. OFTEN USED WORD IN POLITICS! — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 23, 2025

This prompted criticism, and people called out Trump for using a derogatory term for his opponent. The Republican candidate, however, maintained that he meant ‘beaten badly.’

Trump wrote on then-Twitter, now known as X,

“When I said that Hillary Clinton got schlonged by Obama, it meant she got beaten badly. The media knows this. Often used word in politics!”

In December 2025, Newsom reused Trump’s language to mock him. But the governor did not stop there and continued to slam Trump using not one but three X accounts: his personal profile, the press office page, and the California governor’s official page!

Earlier, on December 19, Gavin Newsom had again used Trump’s signature words, ‘Thank you for your attention to this matter, ’ to bash him. At the time, he highlighted that California was getting very little in return from the Federal government despite paying massive taxes.

Governor Newsom’s Press Office posted, “WHY DO WE PAY FEDERAL TAXES??? WE ARE GETTING VERY LITTLE REPRESENTATION. TRUMP CAN’T EVEN RETURN MONEY CALIFORNIA TAX PAYERS PAID TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO HELP L.A. FIRE SURVIVORS WHO NEED IT TO REBUILD HOMES AND PAY RENT!! GIVE THE PEOPLE THEIR MONEY BACK!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

WHY DO WE PAY FEDERAL TAXES??? WE ARE GETTING VERY LITTLE REPRESENTATION. TRUMP CAN’T EVEN RETURN MONEY CALIFORNIA TAX PAYERS PAID TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO HELP L.A. FIRE SURVIVORS WHO NEED IT TO REBUILD HOMES AND PAY RENT!! GIVE THE PEOPLE THEIR MONEY BACK!! THANK YOU FOR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 18, 2025

Newsom’s rivalry with Trump is certainly not one-sided. Earlier in November, the President had an interview with Laura Ingraham, where he called Newsom a ‘horrible governor.’ Trump remarked, “I knew Gavin for four years. I got along great with him. But he’s gone radical left.”

He added, “If he ran the country like that, we would have an absolutely gonezo country. This country would be gone. The fact is, if I weren’t president, if Kamala [Harris] got in, you wouldn’t have $20 trillion coming in, you’d have money leaving.”

The feud between the two politicians is likely to intensify as Newsom is one of the frontrunners to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee for the 2028 election, when Trump’s second term will come to an end.

The governor has already expressed his interest in running for the presidency, and it will be interesting to see how it further escalates tensions between him and Trump.