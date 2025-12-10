“God Forbid” – Hollywood Star Slams Possible Gavin Newsom Presidency With Brutal Remarks

Hollywood actor Lorenzo Lamas, best remembered for his action roles during the 80s and 90s, shot down the idea of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom taking over the reins as the future president of the United States.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Lamas reacted to the hypothetical situation, saying, “A President Newsom? God forbid.” The action star added, “You have to look at the state of California. Do voters out there in our wonderful, beautiful nation want to elect a person who’s failed the state of California so pitifully? I hope not.”

The Falcon Crest actor also said he is set to endorse pro-law-enforcement Republican Sheriff Chad Blanco for California governor. Lamas noted that the impact of the Newsom administration was so “devastating” that he believes the Golden State is ready to welcome the first Republican Governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left in 2011.

Warning the nation about Gavin Newsom’s possible bid to lead the United States, Lamas said, “The impact on the state of California with the [Newsom] administration is nothing short of devastating.”

HOLLYWOOD HITS BACK! 🎬 Action star Lorenzo Lamas gave a two-word review of a potential Gavin Newsom presidency: “God forbid.” Lamas slammed the Governor’s “devastating” impact on California, pointing to the homelessness crisis and mismanagement: “Do voters… want to elect a… pic.twitter.com/ekpsrpsoKK — Boardroom Patriot (@nwmsound) December 9, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful star further highlighted prevalent issues in the Golden State, including the growing homeless crisis in Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as poor preparedness for natural disasters like the Palisades fires.

“So much money has been budgeted for programs to help these people, and I see no difference other than it’s growing. So, where’s the money?” Lorenzo Lamas asked. “There’s nobody that’s accounting for the millions of dollars that are spent on welfare programs that’s not benefiting anybody that can use it. So, it’s a tremendous amount of mismanagement. And I think Governor Newsom has done a horrific job in accountability about where the money’s gone,” he stated.

The actor also criticized Newsom’s opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. “The problem with the undocumented is that it’s systemic,” he said.

“When you have sanctuary cities, you have higher crime rates. And listen, I’m a Christian, I believe that we’re all God’s children. But I also believe that we have laws that need to be obeyed, laws that need to be followed. And without law, there’s complete chaos,” Lamas stated.

The actor also said that the way the Newsom administration and local authorities “have treated the federal government in terms of coming in and removing criminals and people that are here in our country illegally is horrendous.”

Speaking about supporting Chad Blanco, Lamas mentioned, “I love the state of California. It’s my home. I’ve lived in other parts of the nation. And as beautiful as this country is, California is my home.”

🚨Actor Lorenzo Lamas speaks out to @FoxNews about how “devastating” Gavin Newsom has been for California. “Gavin Newsom for president? God forbid.” Talks of millions of dollars spent on programs and “nothing is different.” Time for the other side of Hollywood to speak out. pic.twitter.com/F2OuhJ7KUj — Plein Crazy (@PleinCrazy) December 9, 2025

He further added, “A lot of my friends have moved out of the state of California because of the burdensome tax situation, politics have forced people out of the state. But I’m sticking it out. I’m here in California because I believe in fighting here in California for what Californians deserve. And that’s why I’m supporting Chad Bianco.”

When asked about Lamas’ criticisms, Newsom’s spokesperson shut down the allegations with a one-word response, asking, “Who?”

As Gavin Newsom’s tenure as the Governor of California draws to a close due to the state’s term limit laws, rumors suggest that he is eyeing a presidential run in 2028. Speaking to CBS News about a possible bid for the presidency, the Governor said, “I’d be lying” if he stated he was not considering running for the presidential office.