Nicki Minaj Calls Donald Trump ‘Inspiring’ in Surprise AmericaFest Appearance — Stuns Fans and Critics Alike

Nicki Minaj shared the stage with Erika Kirk at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix. She was honored to be there, comparing it to previous on-stage appearances and calling this one the most special of them all. ​Minaj expressed her respect for U.S. President Donald Trump, as she called him handsome and dashing.

The Super Bass singer said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president.” She added that the president gives many people hope for beating the bad guys with heads held high, integrity intact.

Minaj praised Trump for enduring hardships and coming back stronger publicly.

Nicki also drew parallels between herself and Trump since they are both from Queens. Her recent praise has surprised many people, as she condemned Trump and his administration in the past.

She even criticized the zero-tolerance immigration policy of the administration back in 2018, and now she is showing unshakable support for Trump. For her, Trump is a role model for many. Minaj also praised Vice President JD Vance, but called him an “assassin” in front of Erika Kirk, whose husband was assassinated. Was it a verbal slip? We don’t know yet.

She was embarrassed at the moment, but Erika came to her rescue, laughing it off, saying she had heard everything by now and it did not bother her. Minaj is proud of the Trump administration, as it has people with heart and soul. She called Vance and Trump powerful men who are relatable to her.

She further added, “When I hear them speak, I know that they’re one of us. They haven’t lost touch with the world. They’re still connected to the world and what’s happening in the world.” She appreciated their ability to be “real.”

After taking a strong political stand, Minaj has claimed she will not back down from her beliefs and won’t be “pushed around” anymore. She does not care what her fans think about her different opinion. Minaj has fully embraced MAGA support as she took a jab at longtime Trump critic Gavin Newsom.

Needless to say, MAGA supporters are thrilled, one user commented, “This has been a crazy year. Did not have Nicki Minaj coming together with Erika Kirk to praise Trump on my bingo. This is great.” Another one added, “She was fantastic. It was quite a surprise to see her there.” On the other hand, some critics are calling out Minaj and saying this might impact her career. One of them posted, “She’s so over, an illegal black Trinidadian immigrant woman being a MAGA, mind you.”