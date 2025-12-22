Erica Kirk Rescues Nicki Minaj After JD Vance “Assassin” Slip

Nicki Minaj found herself at the center of a political firestorm this week after a misworded remark about JD Vance during a Turning Point USA event quickly went viral and drew widespread backlash online. While attempting to praise Vance, Minaj mistakenly referred to him as an “assassin,” a comment that spread rapidly.

The incident went down like this. NBC News reported that Minaj and Erica Kirk were seated on stage at the event when Minaj decided to wax lyrical about the president and his vice.

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president.” Nikki Minaj calls JD Vance an assassin to Erika Kirk’s face. So many “slip ups” at this event. pic.twitter.com/FfP5eLNf0y — Wednesgay Addams (@AtaraxicThey) December 21, 2025

When she said the words, she knew that she had put her foot in her mouth. So she covered her face. Within minutes, the moment went viral. Haters accused the rapper of being reckless, while her supporters (known as the Barbz) called it an obvious verbal slip.

Minaj wasn’t quick to explain the comment during the event, but the rapper had allies in high places who were were quick to show support. Erica Kirk showed so much compassion when it was so obvious that Minaj was having a moment of shame. Charlie Kirk‘s widow barely batted an eye as she directly addressed the verbal faux pas.

“If the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman,” Kirk said. Her comment was widely shared as an attempt to cool the outrage and reframe the moment as harmless.

Nicki minaj walking alongside Erica kirk pic.twitter.com/lf0VCHIBIA — Kabiran Nabirah (@kabiran_nabirah) December 22, 2025

Kirk continued to heap on the praise, saying, “She’s an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord and words are words. But I know her heart and it doesn’t even matter. And you say what you want to say because I know your heart.”

While the internet exploded with harsh words, Kirk’s loving response stood out. Some felt that Minaj should have watched her words because of where she was at. They understood that political rhetoric is already highly charged. Others showed her grace, pointing out the context and intent of the comment.

Even though Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Erica realized that Minaj had made a mistake. And, in case you didn’t know, “assassin” is a slang word for “impressive,” per Times of India.

Nicki Minaj reveals she is working on a song with Erika Kirk to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy for her new album. pic.twitter.com/OWqdFA3zSa — Auri (@Angelicmusee) December 21, 2025

According to the Hindustan Times, Minaj was mocked heavily across X and other platforms. Some are even questioning why she is getting herself involved in partisan politics.

Recently, the hip hop star has openly criticized Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on X, using sharp language to attack his leadership and policies. She has increasingly aligned herself with Republican messaging and attended conservative events. This includes Turning Point gatherings, where she has been welcomed as a high-profile cultural figure willing to challenge Democratic leaders.

Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, “just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.” We all got wrapped up over the last… — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 22, 2025

JD Vance responded to Minaj’s remark by not responding to it. He took to X and said that Minaj had made a profound remark at Amfest. He referenced her saying that Black girls doesn’t mean tearing down little blonde girls. And there wasn’t one word about an “assassin,” meaning that the comment did not even merit feedback.