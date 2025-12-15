Newsom Aide Sparks Outrage With Crude Swipe at Nicki Minaj

A senior aide to California Gov. Gavin Newsom finds himself in hot water after making a crude remark about rapper Nicki Minaj during a heated online exchange over the governor’s transgender policies.

The exchange began after Minaj posted a message on X criticizing Newsom’s approach to transgender issues. She was particularly upset about policies affecting children and schools. According to Fox News, Newsom’s communications director, Izzy Gardon, responded by dismissing the rapper as a “stupid h**.” No surprise that the comment quickly went viral across social media and sparked backlash.

– Rapid Response Director Brandon Richards The people posting for Newsom are even more deranged and dorky than him. pic.twitter.com/smDwG58Qse — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2025

It all started when Minaj, who has a massive online following, shared her criticism directly with Newsom’s account. In a series of posts, the legendary rapper blasted the California governor. Her tweets came after an interview with the New York Times where Newsom shared that he was pro-trans laws and that he wanted to “see trans kids.”

Minaj did not mince her words. She wrote, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

But she wasn’t done. Minaj ripped into Newsom, saying, “It’s the end of the road for you, my love.” Never backing down from a fight, she continued, “Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win.”

Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace. pic.twitter.com/XYHGPnhEo9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

The response from Newsom’s communications director Gardon escalated the situation. His response was both indirect and nuclear. Also taking to X, Gardon posted an image of a t-shirt in a trashcan. The picture and text on it was similar to that of Minaj. As if that wasn’t enough, he captioned the image “stupid h**.” The comment was widely circulated in screenshots after users accused the governor’s office of resorting to personal insults rather than addressing policy concerns.

The comment immediately drew attention from conservatives and free speech advocates. They argued that the post was inappropriate, especially as it was from a senior state official. They felt that it undermined the administration’s attempts at being inclusive and respectful.

It wasn’t long before Gardon seemingly also defended his comments. When a Republican politician re-posted the aide’s tweet and wrote, “The white spokesperson Gavin Newsom pays for with your state tax dollars just called a black woman a “Stupid H**,” Gardon clapped back. He said, “Any certified homosexual would know Stupid H** is Nicki Minaj’s best song.” The song, also known as “Stupid Stupid,” is one of Minaj’s most popular tracks and was released in 2012.

Newsom’s comms team is so effective because you can tell they have a straight dude, some gays, and women running a strict program. They got the full spectrum of pop culture absolutely cookin. Good work — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) December 13, 2025

The clash comes as Newsom continues to position himself as a national voice on transgender rights. His team defends California’s approach as protective of vulnerable youth, while critics argue it steps on parental authority and free expression.

The personal insult from his aide complicated matters for Newsom. Communications directors are often seen as being the voice of the elected official they work for. Could Gardon have chosen his words more carefully?

The governor’s office did not immediately issue a formal apology or clarification. And while many feel that he crossed a line, others note that this is not the first time Minaj weighed in on controversial topics. For Newsom, the incident adds to more national scrutiny as he remains a prominent Democratic figure who may be running for president in 2028.