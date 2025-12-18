“The Footage Looks…” – Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Sent Bone-Chilling Text Just 80 Minutes After Shooting

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, reportedly spoke about the assassination in text after it happened. Authorities reveal exactly what the man said in the exchange that took place 80 minutes after the right-wing activist was shot dead.

Robinson, a 22-year-old, was taken into custody after the police identified him as a suspect. Kirk was scheduled to speak at a Turning Point USA event that took place on the Utah Valley University campus. The father of two was was fatally shot while speaking at the event.

He was shot in the head and died on the spot while his killer fled the scene. Soon after, authorities brought Robinson in as the prime suspect in the case. A new report has revealed how the 22-year-old was talking about the murder on Discord about 80 minutes after the shooting.

🚨 #BREAKING: Utah Judge Graf approved the use of cameras in the courtroom for the trial of Tyler Robinson, rejecting the defense’s request for a complete ban. pic.twitter.com/COjqRmFThz — SyeClops (@SyeClops1) December 11, 2025

“you see this news?????” he messaged a friend with whom he often played word puzzle games. “utah gets a national headline for the first time in a while and it’s someone sliming charlie kirk,” he added.

According to authorities, the messages were sent around 80 minutes after the assassination took place. He then added how the murder had taken place about an hour ago. “he’s reported dead, and the footage looks BAD,” Robinson wrote in another message, according to the Washington Post.

A friend who has spoken to the 22-year-old recalled Robinson saying that Kirk had been hit pretty bad. “I’m pretty sure he’s dead,” another recalled in a conversation with the publication.

Officials have alleged that Robinson fled the scene after targeting the Turning Point USA founder. He was later brought in when Tyler’s own father called in to report his son possibly being the murderer.

He was brought in and charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing violence in the presence of children. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray revealed how it was Robinson’s own parents who helped turn him in.

Tyler Robinson’s parents recognized him from the photos, confronted him, and helped turn him in to police. This was widely reported — AP, Washington Post, New York Post, CNN, FOX — and then clearly stated in the charging documents. Why are so many people now denying this? pic.twitter.com/y3ByAtYYwX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 6, 2025

The 22-year-old’s mother initially saw the suspect’s pictures that were released by law enforcement. She had a strong feeling that the suspect looked like her own soon. When she turned to her husband with the same worry, he agreed.

The couple then shared how their son had been growing distant from them because of polarizing views about politics. The 22-year-old described his father as a “pretty die-hard MAGA.”

Robinson’s roommate also allegedly shared how he was told that the 22-year-old had been planning the assassination for “a bit over a week.” Prosecutors in charge of the case have made their intention of seeking the death penalty very clear.