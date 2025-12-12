Body Language Expert Decodes Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson Unusual Demeanor In Courtroom

It has been more than two months since the shocking assassination of Republican activist Charlie Kirk left many people stunned. As his family and followers continue to grapple with grief, the latest courtroom appearance connected to the political killing drew intense public attention. The suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, appeared in person for the first time in a Provo, Utah, courtroom on December 11.

Footage from the hearing showed Robinson wearing formal attire and displaying a notably calm demeanor. He did not appear stressed or anxious, and he showed no visible restraints as he entered the courtroom for the hours-long proceeding. He remained silent throughout. His family was present and appeared emotional, with his mother repeatedly wiping away tears.

For those unfamiliar, Robinson is facing multiple serious charges because of the severity of the crime, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors are still debating whether to pursue the death penalty in his case. As scrutiny around the proceedings intensifies, a body-language expert has offered several chilling observations about Robinson’s courtroom behavior.

Body language specialist Scout Rose, speaking to 2News, analyzed Robinson’s demeanor as cameras captured him in court. What stood out most was Robinson’s apparent lack of concern—he appeared unusually calm and composed for someone facing such charges. Rose noted that his face showed no signs of tension or anxiety, which is uncommon in defendants accused of violent crimes. He also lacked what experts call the “grief muscle” on the forehead, a sign associated with emotional stress or worry.

At one point, Robinson even exchanged a few smiles with his attorneys—something Rose said is atypical for a defendant facing murder charges. While attorneys sometimes appreciate a client who appears approachable, Rose noted that Robinson’s reactions went beyond what is generally considered appropriate for such a serious situation.

Rose said, “That’s the only thing I looked at and went, ‘He shouldn’t be doing that. I don’t know what could be found funny during that situation. It would be a little tough for me to think something up, but apparently they’re trying to alleviate some of the stress for him.’”

Expanding further, Rose suggested that the interactions between Robinson and his attorneys made it seem as though the two sides were not fully familiar or comfortable with one another.

🚨 #BREAKING: Utah Judge Graf approved the use of cameras in the courtroom for the trial of Tyler Robinson, rejecting the defense’s request for a complete ban. pic.twitter.com/COjqRmFThz — SyeClops (@SyeClops1) December 11, 2025

He said, “Their body language isn’t the type where you want to get close to them, or you’re touching, they’re not leaning the way they should lean if they knew him really well. I don’t see any connection with them.”

Regarding the missing grief muscle, Scout Rose further stated, “These two muscles pull together, and this muscle pulls down. I don’t see any of that. I don’t see any grief muscle that lets us know he’s really, really worried about anything, and no concern.”

Rose also noted that the behavior displayed by Tyler Robinson was unusual. He compared it to the demeanor of other notorious assassins, including Bryan Kohberger, who has been described as more psychopathic than merely violent.

The hearing also marked the presence of Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who had supported allowing cameras in the courtroom. Robinson’s legal team and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office had requested that the judge ban cameras during the proceedings.

Erika disagreed with the request, stating, “We deserve to have cameras in there. Why not be transparent?”