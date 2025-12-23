Is Trump Missing Greene? Viral Video of Rant About MTG Raises Alarms

It’s well known that President Donald Trump struggles to handle conflicts. Previously, when he and Elon Musk parted ways, they engaged in a very public social media feud.

Now, a similar situation is unfolding between Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene recently made it clear that she no longer supports the President and publicly criticized him over various unresolved issues and unfulfilled promises to Americans.

Trump has not taken this well, attacking Greene since she began voicing opinions that contradict him. He called her a “traitor” and mocked her with nicknames.

This is actually frightening. A weak and sweaty Trump rambles on and on incoherently for two minutes about Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you had any doubts about his physical and mental deterioration, watch this. Our nation is in danger. pic.twitter.com/FkPOzaCOCK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 20, 2025

Greene, on the other hand, described the harassment she has faced since publicly announcing that she was no longer a Trump ally. She also criticized the President for not helping her navigate the difficult situation.

As their feud continues, Trump recently spoke about Greene and his treatment of her to an audience in North Carolina. The televised speech showed Trump sweating profusely and ranting in his signature style, at times becoming difficult to understand.

Trump said, “Then you have Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her, because green turns to brown under stress, so I call her Traitor Brown, which I don’t like doing because two out of three words is too much to change. From Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’m going Marjorie Traitor Brown, and a lot of people don’t understand… two words is too much to change. I actually like Marjorie Taylor Brown better, but everyone says Marjorie Traitor Greene is good.”

He then added, “But they’re all saying, ‘What the hell happened to her?’ She must have been a stone-cold liberal, she’s on CNN now all the time. Can you believe it? And it was only because I couldn’t call her back. You know, we have over 200 members of Congress, 50 senators, diplomatic contacts around the world, and I’ve got a family… It’s nice to talk to my family, too.”

The President continued, “You can’t call a president every single day, and then when the president doesn’t call you back, she goes around saying, ‘He doesn’t call me back.’” He added, “I say, ‘Marjorie, I can’t call you back. I just can’t call you back, I’m sorry’. And I wouldn’t call her back. And she goes onto a rant. Sorry about that.”

He then wrapped up, saying, “You can only go so far. Once a month, once every week or two weeks, but you can’t get a highly neurotic—her, not me, but I’m neurotic too. I think I’m probably very neurotic.”

His speech then shifted into his signature, often convoluted style, as he said, “I always say controlled neuroses are good. If it’s controlled, gives you some energy. But what the hell happened to Marjorie Traitor Greene? It’s unbelievable, but she dropped out because I wasn’t going to endorse her and the person I would have endorsed was going to kill her in the polls. So she dropped out and then they talk about how brave she is—no, brave would be to stay.”

Netizens quickly noticed this rant, with one user posting Trump’s speech on X, captioned: “This is actually frightening. A weak and sweaty Trump rambles on incoherently for two minutes about Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you had any doubts about his physical and mental deterioration, watch this. Our nation is in danger.”

Most comments largely echoed this sentiment. The video is especially alarming given the growing health concerns Trump has faced during his second term. Recently, he has struggled to climb stairs and has fallen asleep during important meetings and events.

Such occurrences suggest the President’s mental and physical health may be declining with age. However, neither Trump nor his team has acknowledged any issues.

With this latest rant going viral, it remains to be seen whether the White House will respond to the questions and criticisms raised by netizens.