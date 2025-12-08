Trump Slams Greene After 60 Minutes Interview, Questions Her Loyalty

In a fiery post-interview reaction, President Donald Trump lashed out at his former ally, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her disloyal and blasting the television network that aired her interview. Trump’s fury erupted after Greene’s sit-down on 60 Minutes, where she accused many Republicans of privately mocking him, then publicly falling in line once he secured the 2024 nomination.

Trump took to Truth Social to school his one-time staunch supporter who may now be one of his worst critics. He penned, The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!).” He continued, “Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD – She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!”

“Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” Trump blasted her. Later on in the post, he attributed Greene’s “really stupid statements” to her “confusion”

The president’s rant then took a detour where he raged against “60 Minutes'” Lesley Stahl, CBS News and Paramount. Trump wrote, ” My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! ”

Marjorie Taylor Green on why Trump called her a traitor: 🎙“I stood for women who were raped when they were 14 years old. And the president that I fought for for five years called me a traitor for that.” pic.twitter.com/t4uWRRZaAP — Deep Words (@_Deep_Words) December 8, 2025

President Trump seemed to be referencing a $16 million settlement claim that the channel paid him in July. At the time, he had sued them for allegedly editing an October 2024 interview with Kamala Harris, claiming that the edits favored her. In his Truth Social rant, Trump demanded an apology from both the network as well as Stahl.

According to CBS News, Greene told correspondent Lesley Stahl that colleagues once mocked everything about Trump’ behind his back. They even went as far as ridiculing her for backing him. But, after 2024, “they all started… kissing his a**.” She said many now sport MAGA hats and pledge loyalty only after he made his comeback.

The Right is buzzing with one question: What’s motivating Marjorie Taylor Greene? Her unexpected break from President Trump caught many in the America First movement off guard, prompting conservatives to wonder whether this was a strategic shift—or a serious misstep.… pic.twitter.com/YnF2245rlm — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) December 8, 2025

MTG also claimed some Republicans are too “terrified to step out of line,” worried they might face a harsh post on Trump’s platform, Truth Social, if they disagree with him.

Beyond internal party betrayal, Greene accused Trump of abandoning his “America First” roots. She argued he’s focused more on foreign affairs, big donors, crypto and pharma interests. And yet, Greene feels that he is neglecting everyday Americans’ economic pain.

Perhaps most explosively, Greene said that after Trump publicly branded her a “traitor,” she began receiving anonymous threats. She said, ” I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son.” Greene said those threats were “directly fueled by President Trump.” She pointed out that in the emails that she received, “The subject line for the direct death threats on my son was his words. “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

I support Trump but he’s not God. Seems Marjorie Taylor Green is saying what we’re all thinking inside. #Trump — Chad Horal (@chadmony) December 8, 2025

When asked about the threats, she said she alerted Trump and Vice President JD Vance. But got only a dismissive reply from Trump and vague promises from Vance that “they’ll look into it.”

The fallout highlights a deep divide within the GOP. Once trading mutual loyalty and public support, Greene and Trump now stand sharply at odds. Time will tell whether their breakup will reshape wider party dynamics or if it will remain a bitter detour in their political past. But, for now, Greene is done.