Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump Of Forsaking His MAGA Base

Following her break from Donald Trump’s loyalists, Marjorie Taylor Greene says he is no longer America First.

While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted with Donald Trump 98 percent of the time before her split from the US president, she now says her former boss’s policies are no longer America First. Speaking on 60 Minutes’ correspondent Lesley Stahl in a recent interview, the Georgia representative explained that she had split from Trump over several issues, including foreign affairs, affordability, crypto and pharmaceutical industries. She was against Trump for forsaking his base and his loyal followers.

“Those are the areas that are still getting everything they want, while the people, we’re still out here saying, ‘We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors,’“ Greene said, while betraying MAGA and his America First promises.

Watch my full interview on 60 Minutes. I’m America First America Only and no one can get in the way of that. pic.twitter.com/MkXAfHvvaU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2025

Greene explained that Trump has called affordability a “hoax” created by Democrats. However to her this is a real issue, not only in her district, but across the country. One major aspect is affordability of health insurance, which led Greene to side with Democrats during the recent government shutdown over extending health care subsidies. The formerly MAGA Georgia representative exclaimed that she had never imagined she would agree with Democrats on the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

On another note, Greene is the only Republican member of Congress who publicly describes Israel’s war in Gaza as a “genocide.” Moreover, as she has voted to denounce antisemitism before, she has now voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act.

“It becomes an exercise that they force on Congress, and I simply got tired of it,” she said. “We don’t have to get on our knees and say it over and over again.”

Greene also said that most of Congress members have taken political payments from AIPAC, but not her. Meanwhile, the Georgia representative is also one of few of her party willing to take on Donald Trump. Greene also noted that some of her colleagues who made fun of Trump before turn to “kissing his a**.”

Speaking of Congressional Republicans, Greene said, “I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them.”

Greene, who has in the past worn a MAGA proudly, said now she’s America First. “MAGA is President Trump’s phrase. That’s his, his political policies. I call myself America First,” Greene added.

The interview with 60 Minutes turned to the subject of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted and late sex offender accused of trafficking young girls. Greene said the president was “extremely angry with her for signing the discharge petition, backing the release of the Epstein Files.

Trump is crying about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview and puts pressure on the new owners of CBS to rig the network in his favor more. pic.twitter.com/LmIjEOFku4 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) December 8, 2025

“He said that it was going to hurt people,” she said. “I had asked him, ‘These women are the ones that were hurt. They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time.’ And I had told him, I said, ‘You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House, have these women come in the White House. These women deserve to be heard.’“

Meanwhile, since her split from Trump and his MAGA followers, Greene says Trump responded to death threats against her and her son. She said she has received death threats for some time, but things got more serious after the president labeled Greene a “traitor” and a “lunatic.”

“He did this in the same time span where President Trump brought in the al Qaeda leader once wanted by the U.S. government, who is now the president of Syria,” into the White House, she said. “Then within a week, he brought in the crown prince, MBS, who murdered an American journalist. And then he brought in the newly elected Democrat Socialist mayor of New York.”

The Republican rep. explained that a pipe bomb threat was made to her home after Trump labeled her a traitor, along with several death threats against her son.

“The subject line for the direct death threats on my son was his words, ‘Marjorie Traitor Greene.’ Those were death threats,” Greene added.

When Greene told Trump and vice president JD Vance what had happened, Vance responded, saying they would look into it. Meanwhile, she said the president’s response “wasn’t very nice,” adding, “It was extremely unkind,” she said.

The Republican rep’s split from Trump and MAGA doesn’t appear to have lost her popularity in her home district. In fact, she was warmly greeted by supporters at a recent public hearing. However, Greene shut down reports that she is planning to run for the presidency, saying she has “zero desire” to campaign for that position.

Marjorie Taylor Greene told 60 Minutes, “I would hate the Senate. I’m not running for governor,”adding “And I’ll have face to face conversations with people and I’ll flat out tell them to their face, and they won’t believe me. And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, sure.’ They’ll wink at me and I’m like ‘OK.’ It’s like, I don’t know how to make it more clear.”

When asked what was next for her, she said she doesn’t know, adding, “Surprise, surprise! I’m not your politician with a whole itinerary of plans or political ambitions.”