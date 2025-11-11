Trump Says Greene Has ‘Lost Her Way’, She Responds: ‘I’m 100% America First’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing back after President Donald Trump claimed she has “lost her way.” The Georgia Republican was once one of Trump’s biggest supporters. However, she has clashed with the party’s leadership in recent months, and now, with Trump himself.

The split has been developing for some time now. Greene has taken position that break from GOP talking points, calling for the release of the Epstein files and criticizing the administration’s handling of rising living costs. She’s also urged Trump to focus more on “America First” policies at home rather than foreign affairs.

Last week, she told CNN, “I go to the grocery store by myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they’re also higher at my house in Rome, Georgia—higher than they were a year ago.”

BREAKING: Collins asks MTG if she agrees with Trump about grocery prices being down: Greene: “No. I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high.” pic.twitter.com/RMkxrVZU5Z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 7, 2025

Trump was asked about her remarks, to which he had a very direct answer. “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” he said. “I guess she’s got some kind of act going, but I’m surprised at her. When somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

The response from Greene’s team came quickly. In a statement to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, she said, “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America First and only!”

The current feud is a sharp contrast to their earlier relationship. Greene rose to prominence as a MAGA firebrand and QAnon follower during her first campaign in 2020. She was known for promoting conspiracy theories, including false claims that 9/11 was a hoax and the debunked “Pizzagate” story.

Recently, however, Greene has surprised both parties. She has called out House Speaker Mike Johnson for his handling of the government shutdown and demanded transparency regarding the Epstein files. She has also highlighted Americans’ struggles with inflation therefore, contradicting Trump’s boasts that his policies are lowering prices.

POTUS asked about MTG. He says she “lost her way” . pic.twitter.com/84sWMWgCMJ — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) November 11, 2025

According to her critics, it’s less about policy and more about politics. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested last week that Greene’s break from the MAGA fold arises from her failed Senate ambitions. “Trump said no, and the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since,” AOC claimed.

However, Greene has insisted that her loyalty is still towards her country and its people. “I’m 100% America first and only,” she repeated in her statement.

Trump, meanwhile, defended his own record and focus abroad. “I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation,” he said as he touted his tax reforms as a win.