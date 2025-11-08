Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene Head Towards Mega Split, All Thanks To Epstein Bombshell

The Epstein files have cost Donald Trump one of his most vocal supporters, Marjorie Taylor Greene. The U.S. Representative, who used to be one of his biggest fangirls and never thought twice before angrily defending him in front of journalists, has now hinted at shifting loyalties. While it’s still too early to comment on their alleged split, one can be sure that the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files and related documents has been one of the strongest motivators behind it. We can’t deny that it was she herself who signed the discharge petition to have the list released in the first place.

While a shell-shocked White House representation brushed up Greene’s action as a ‘hostile act’, she nonetheless unabashedly told the New York Times that her election to the post was not just a fancy. In her words, “I told them, ‘You didn’t get me elected. I do not work for you; I work for my district.'” Driving another nail into the coffin of her dying relationship with Trump, Marjorie delivered a chilling speech during the September 2025 press conference held on Capitol Hill for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein‘s abuse.

Showing how willing she was to go the extra mile for the people, even to the point of revealing names publicly, the U.S. Representative said, “If [the survivors] want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the house floor, and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women.” Interestingly, an evidently hurt Trump could only describe his own tactics backfiring by calling the alleged list of abusers in Greene’s possession a “Democratic hoax.”

Collective Evolution ·Follow

11h ·

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she plans to read names from the Epstein list on the House floor, where members are protected from lawsuits for what they say during official sessions.

Greene stated that once Congress resumes business, she… pic.twitter.com/FdrjtkPD1K — john starner (@Jstar5151) November 4, 2025

While Marjorie’s views on the Epstein case appear contradictory, wait till you take note of her recent comment on Trump’s AI executive order. TIn one of her most direct swipes at the U.S. President, she highlighted the alarming environmental and social ramifications of AI data centers popping up everywhere. Expressing concern, she said on X, “This needs a careful and wise approach. The AI EO takes the opposite.”

Since this has not been the first time that a pro-Trump supporter has actually turned their back on him and switched sides, its worth noting that Marjorie Taylor Greene is no Elon Musk. At least, despite her sometimes controversial image, she has kept that side of her profile in check and seems to have even given Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt regarding her loyalty. With rumors circulating about her changing tone inside the 79-year-old’s presidential circle, Greene has already moved into damage-control mode.

Speaking to the New York Times, she explained, “It changes when someone goes into office. … Any president — they’re in a cone of information that they’re being provided. That’s a serious factor happening. I think it’s a matter of who is talking in his ear.” Meanwhile, in another CNN interview, she doubled down on the matter of Trump’s shutdown drama, while also addressing conjecture about her not supporting the President at all.

Greene stated, “I don’t think he’s always getting the best advice. I’m not blaming the President; I’m actually blaming the speaker and leader Thune in the Senate. There is a media narrative trying to say that I don’t support the President. I absolutely support the President.”

Later, in another interview, she made it clear that if the need arises, she won’t hesitate to lock horns with Donald Trump himself and she certainly won’t back down. In yet another interview, she explained that her position within the federal government allows her to “be very independent,” implying that her choices and decisions might not always align with those of the President of the United States.

Meanwhile, a report suggests that Trump has indeed taken note of Greene’s recent criticisms and has called upon other senior Republican members to discuss the matter after Marjorie criticized her party, the MAGA for the rising health care costs, ICE tactics, and more.