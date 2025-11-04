MAGA Congresswoman’s ‘Sick’ ICE-Themed Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash — Critics Say, “She Should Be Ashamed”

Lauren Boebert, the controversial Republican congresswoman from Colorado, is back at making headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, she chose a Halloween costume that led to severe criticism and uproar.

Social media erupted after photos surfaced from a party in Loveland, Colorado, where Boebert, 38, wore a sombrero and carried a sign reading, “Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell me if juicy ICE coming.” Her boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy, a real estate broker, was dressed as an ICE officer, which further highlighted the problematic aspect of the costumes.

The response at the party was instant and intense. An attendee told ABC News, “It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. Even the conservatives (at the party) were in shock. People avoided them.”

Latino leaders in Colorado condemned Boebert’s actions and the racially charged sign she displayed. Stacy Suniga, President of the Latino Coalition of Weld County, spoke candidly to the Boulder Daily Camera. “She should be ashamed of herself,” Suniga said. “Though I believe she is incapable of any emotion that generates human decency. Her bigotry and ignorance are clearly evident in her chosen apparel this day”.

This isn’t a costume. It’s a mockery of people’s trauma. Boebert and her date thought it’d be funny. It’s disgusting. Shame on Boebert and her date. pic.twitter.com/b3m5sTkZJx — Barry Murphy (@BarryMu38294164) November 1, 2025

State Senator Julie Gonzales, co-chair of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, expressed horror over the costume. She stated, “Congresswoman Boebert should know that our culture is not a costume and being bilingual is an asset, not a joke.”

Gonzales went further, saying, “Boebert chose to mock our community, co-opt our culture, and make a sick joke while immigrant Coloradans with lawful immigration status in her own district, such as fifth-grade teacher Marina Ortiz, are being detained by ICE after doing everything that has been asked of them”.

Ortiz’s story added layers to the controversy. The teacher was detained by ICE even though her school confirmed she had legal authorization to work and reside in the United States. The fact that such atrocities are happening around the US further highlights the sheer tone deafness of Boebert’s costume.

Boebert’s office, however, offered no contrition. Responding to ABC News, her spokesperson said, “It’s a Halloween costume. Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer.”

As Boebert refused to apologize or comment on her costume, more criticism followed. Trisha Calvarese, a Democrat challenging Boebert for her congressional seat, voiced her indignation on X. She wrote, “Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. She should be fired.”

It should be noted here that this is not the first time that Boebert is dealing with controversies. In 2021, she made headlines for an offensive tweet about fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The tweet implied Omar, who is Muslim, might be a suicide bomber. Boebert later posted, “There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.” Omar responded, “Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter. Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. I’m Trisha Calvarese, the former public servant whose going to fire her. Help me out, RT, follow, pitch in if you can. pic.twitter.com/MkZBIikUdy — Trisha Calvarese for Colorado (@trisha4colorado) November 1, 2025

More recently, in September 2023, Boebert found herself apologizing again after her disruptive behavior at a Denver performance of “Beetlejuice.” Her divorce proceedings were going on during that time, though it could not be used as an excuse for her behavior.

She wrote in her statement, “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that”.

Boebert continues to spark headlines, most recently for an email to her constituents questioning the existence of aliens. “For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy,” she wrote.

“Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we’re too NAIVE to handle the facts. I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren’t children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses. We deserve to know what’s really going on up there”.

Boebert’s latest Halloween costume adds to her long list of controversies. The fact that she has refused to apologize shows she stands by her choice and clearly undermines the atrocities that are being done by ICE. With swift social media and real-life backlash, more comments from Boebert and her team are awaited.