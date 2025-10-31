Gavin Newsom Relentlessly Slams Trump Administration Members in Halloween Costume Post

If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, fear not, Gavin Newsom has come to the rescue. The Governor took to social media to mock the President’s appointees while giving his followers last-minute costume ideas. The string of posts took shots at Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and RFK Jr. were among the unfortunate ones that made it to Newsom’s list.

The first post of the many featured a Pete Hegseth costume with the caption “Presenting: Sloshed Signal Leaking Specter.” The costume kit featured a shirtless photo and included a flask of water and razors for all troops. What the kit “does not include” is the ability to do a pull-up and an invitation to a strip club, among other things.

The Defense Secretary’s kit also did not include questionable tattoos, which was a jab at the fact that he has more than a handful on his body. “An email from Mom” also made it to the list of things excluded.

A second kit mocked Trump’s Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, who came with a “farm girl” kit. It also included Fox & Friends cue cards, Argentinian steaks, and climate change denial flashcards. According to the post, the kit does not come with any agricultural experience or funds for SNAP.

Rollin’s Spirit Halloween kit does not include “compassion for 42 million Americans” either. Kristi Noem was included in Newsom’s brutal takedown of Trump’s appointees. The Kit sold as “Kosplay Kristi” came with LARP kits for every occasion, ICE raid aviators, and apparently, her own personal camera crew.

“Lifetime ban from Petco” was not included in the kit, a subtle reference to the fact that the 53-year-old had previously admitted to shooting her own dog. A selfie with Kim Jong Un or a voodoo doll of the South Park writers was included in the kit as compensation.

The voodoo doll referred to how Noem surely has a bone to pick with the hit show’s creators. The HBO hit show has relentlessly mocked the “ICE Barbie” repeatedly since the beginning of the new season.

The show ruffled Noem’s feathers enough for her to address her portrayal. “It’s so lazy to make fun of women for how they look,” she pointed out. The DHS secretary also called the show out for their “petty” behaviour.

Newsom’s final target was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Health and Human Services Secretary’s kit came with a measles party invitation, a CDC resignation rolodex, and jeans for the gym. While it did not include a dead bear cub, that was RFK. Jr has admitted to dumping in Central Park in a confession that earned him quite the backlash.

The kit also did not come with “the brain matter that the worm ate,” which was, to the Governor’s way of adding to the speculation around RFK. Jr’s worm troubles. Tylenol was the last thing on the list that did not accompany the costume.

The Health and Human Services Secretary is infamously known for his controversial claim that Tylenol causes autism in babies when consumed by pregnant women.