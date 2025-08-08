Kristi Noem Fumes as South Park Roasts Her Over Dog-Killing Scandal and ‘Botox’ Face – “They Just Pick…”

The feud between the Trump administration and the creators of South Park has taken another interesting twist. The animated sitcom, which returned with its 27th season on July 23, took a dig at ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem in its latest episode. The creators were unapologetic as usual, as they mocked Noem’s controversial deportation efforts and her dog-killing scandal.

The 53-year-old Secretary of Homeland Security has now stepped forward and bashed the show while acknowledging that she didn’t watch the episode. She told Glenn Beck on his show, “It never ends. But it’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and extremists [who] do that.”

“If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that,” she further added.

It’s interesting how she accused liberals of making fun of women, while Donald Trump has a long history of publicly insulting women. Remember when he said, “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?” while referring to Carly Fiorina, his only female rival for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. He has called Stormy Daniels ‘horseface’, Maxine Waters has ‘low IQ’, and labeled Mika Brzezinski ‘crazy.’

Coming back to the South Park episode, the portrayal of Kristi Noem has certainly drawn attention after Trump was seen in bed with Satan in its premiere episode.

It shows Mr Mackay losing his job as an elementary school counselor before joining ICE. The episode takes a dig at ICE’s recruitment and training practices before turning its focus on Noem, who calls for a raid of a “Dora the Explorer Live!” show. She even participates in a raid at Heaven’s Gate.

Noem’s cartoon character is seen killing several puppies as she says in an ICE recruitment video, “A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard.”