Trump’s DHS Used a South Park Clip to Recruit ICE Agents—The Show’s X-Rated Response Broke the Internet

The long-running animated series South Park is known to be one of the most unapologetic shows there is. They have taken digs at various social and political issues. They have almost criticized the governments and administrations. However, none of their jabs have ever been so spiteful as the one they took against the current Trump administration a few days back.

And now, South Park has once again found itself at the center of political controversy. This time again, they are taking direct aim at the Trump administration. This attack comes after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) repurposed a scene from the show. DHS has been using the scene to promote the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruitment on social media.

DHS’s official X account posted a clip from the recent South Park episode that parodies ICE agents. However, the department used the footage to encourage users to apply for law enforcement jobs. This might have been their idea of getting back at the show and trying to change the narrative.

The recruitment message included a pitch full of hyperpatriotism and about protecting America from “criminals and predators.” It also advertised a $50,000 signing bonus for new applicants.

But this is not South Park’s first rodeo. The animated series wasted no time in firing back. Using the same platform, the South Park X account responded. They made a post with the caption:

“Wait, so we ARE relevant?” They also added the now-viral hashtag: “#eatabagofd—s”. It was a direct and unapologetic jab at the administration.

After the show aired their recent episode where they made fun of Trump and his presidency. The show aired a parody of Donald Trump with a micro-penis during its season premiere.

The White House had slammed the show, calling it a “fourth-rate show” and “irrelevant”. White House spokespeople claimed the show hadn’t “been relevant for over 20 years,” dismissing its cultural influence.

The roast clearly referred to that statement.

In response to the show’s latest dig, a DHS spokesperson issued a statement. It was clearly an attempt by DHS to change the narrative and to appear suave. The statement issued to The Daily Beast expressed gratitude to South Park for bringing attention to their recruitment efforts.

“We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment. We are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country,” the statement read. The statement also included details about signing bonuses and education requirements.

‘In “Sermon on the ‘Mount” Trey Parker and Matt Stone delivered what might be the single most furious, funny, and fearless 22 minutes of satire aired in this decade’ @glukianoff and @AdGo Why don’t we have a South Park in the UK? We need it morehttps://t.co/mVETAO9kpF pic.twitter.com/LFRvvgW2ov — Sean Bw Parker (@seanbwparker) July 29, 2025

The White House had made drastic attempts to paint the show as outdated. However, the numbers suggest otherwise. The South Park season 27 premiere, “Sermon on the ‘Mount’,” aired on July 23, and it drew nearly 6 million viewers within three days. These numbers made it the most-watched show on all cable channels that night.

The season premiere was also the strongest season opener for the show since 1999. The upcoming episode of South Park is titled “Got a Nut.” It appears that the show will continue to poke fun at the current political landscape.

Promotional images for the show depict the longtime character Mr. Mackey now working as an ICE agent. Mr. Mackey, who was a school counselor, is shown to be working alongside a caricature of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The episode will also feature Eric Cartman. He will be in a parody sketch of self-acclaimed MAGA pundit Charlie Kirk.

Cartman as Charlie Kirk in the next episode of ‘South Park’ pic.twitter.com/hoDa3sLWLl — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 29, 2025

“I think it’s kind of funny,” Kirk told Fox News Digital, adding, “It goes to show the cultural impact our movement has had.”

South Park continues to deliver razor-sharp satire. However, the administration’s attempt to use its content has seemingly backfired. Their attempt to cancel South Park earlier and now using their content has reignited the debate about politics in pop culture. It has also demonstrated that the show is anything but irrelevant.