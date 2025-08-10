Lauren Boebert Nails the Look, But It’s Trump’s Wild Hair That Steals the Show Again

It is not easy being the President of the US and on top of that, more struggle comes up when your hair gets carried away by the wind. And similar is the case with Donald Trump, as irrespective of the situation he is, which can either be while walking or giving a speech, when the wind starts to blow, his signature style seems to be on a losing side against nature.

Though despite all these, Trump has eventually got habituated to these awkward moments even in his public appearances.

In one of his outdoor appearances, he faced a similar situation like this, when his hair got lifted with the win, and the popped a joke about it too, reflecting on the fact that it is indeed a real deal. “Whoops, there goes our box,” he quipped during a 2020 press conference (via People). “And my hair is blowing around, and it’s mine. The one thing you can’t get away with. If it’s not yours, you got a problem, if you’re president.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Boebert For Congress (@laurenboebert)

And just like the hair of Donald Trump is famous, the art of his hair being carried away by the wind has gotten famous too, and a post showcased that, it also ended up photobombing a selfie Lauren Boebert put up in 2021. The picture features Boebert putting up a bright smile in the foreground, and on the other hand, the President is addressing his supporters from the podium, behind her.

However, irrespective of the fact that both of them are present in the picture the show stealer has been his hair with the front part being dramatically lifted skyward, bringing to mind Elvis Presley’s iconic style.

At first glance, it seemed like as if Boebert is taking a dig at the hair mishap of the President but actually, she’s been enjoying the speech and the alignment of her wide smile, paired with the airborne hairstyle reflecting on the playful roast.

And as mentioned, the windy hair has stolen the spotlight from Boerbert as it could have been arguably the best moment among her Instagram moments. She is widely known for her makeup choices, which missed mark, and on top of that, her look in the photo is a rare exception. Her foundation appears smooth and natural, her lipstick subtle rather than overpowering, and the natural lighting flatters her features.

You know Donald Trump was big mad that it was windy at the Daytona 500 and his hair ferret was flopping around. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yo8oF94KKT — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 17, 2025

In a twist of irony, her most polished on-camera look was overshadowed by Trump’s windblown hair, turning what could have been a glamorous photo op into an unintentionally comedic moment.