Throwback Photos Eric Posted Prove That Donald Isn’t the Only Trump With Recurring Hair Mishaps

Donald Trump has always been infamous for his questionable hair moments. A few pictures from the past prove that the bad hairstyles have been extended to the President’s children as well. Here’s how netizens reacted to the Trumps and their ever-present hair fiasco.

The President has had his fair share of bad hair days or even bad hair years at this point. His bad bleached hair job has raised eyebrows more than once over the years. His signature comb-flat hairstyle has raised more questions than eyebrows.

Throwback photos from the past prove that the Trump kids also have had mishaps when it came to their hair. Eric Trump’s Instagram feed is proof of the same. Once in a while, he takes to his social media to share nostalgic photos of his childhood.

In 2023, he posted a photo that showed the President posing with Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. The photo, likely taken in the ‘80s, shows Trump hovering over his three kids as they embrace each other. The picture features both the boys sporting questionable bowl cuts.

The haircuts make it hard to ignore how unstylish the two boys look. To add to that, the look is made worse considering how sharply the fringe has been cut. Ivanka’s hair, even though not as bad, isn’t much better. The First daughter seems to be sporting a haircut that can be compared to a character from Star Wars.

Ivanka’s hair is styled in a way that is similar to Princess Leia’s. In the photo, her gold locks are wavy and fall right below her shoulders. The hairstyle is a far cry from how she wears it now. Ivanka is often seen with hair that looks polished and straightened. In the past years, she has rarely worn it in waves during public appearances.

The President’s hair, on the other hand, is much better than it is now. Instead of his signature blonde-orange tresses, Trump’s hair is brown and slightly overgrown.

On another occasion, Eric took to Instagram to post another photo of just him and his father. In the photo, even though he appears much younger, Eric still sports the same bowl cut that seemed to be the Trump kids’ signature haircut.

Proud of my mom for the hard work she put into writing “Raising Trump.” As for my outfit in +/-1987, not so much! 😜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2jXIPsLCIb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 20, 2017

The photo evoked mixed reactions from the people in the comments section. “Eric is a little Princess,” one user mocked. “Adams family,” another simply added. “Something ain’t right about this picture,” a third pointed out.

President Trump ought to have grown indifferent when it comes to the criticism of his hair. Netizens have taken to X(formerly known as X) to troll him for the patchy hair dye jobs he often sports. Social media users have also time and time again trolled the 79-year-old for the noticeable bald spot he has on his head.