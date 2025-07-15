Donald Trump’s Balding Hair Fails Miserably to Mask the Reality of Aging in Recent White House Appearance

Donald Trump has always treated his hair like it’s his crowning glory, a defiant statement that time won’t catch him slipping. But lately? Even his gallons of blonde dye and intricate combing routine can’t hide what’s happening on top.

At some point, we all have to face the music that we’re not in our twenties anymore. Sure, you can slap on some dye or cover those wrinkles, but time has a way of telling the truth. Trump, however, seems determined to pretend otherwise. His most recent appearance made that mission nearly impossible.

Trump speaking at the White House Faith Office’s luncheon: “I got indicted five times, impeached two times, all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/uogqsAFhN9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 14, 2025

On July 14, during a luncheon for the White House Faith Office, Trump took to the podium to talk about his usual favorite topics, “Big Beautiful Bill,” and “the worst president ever” Joe Biden. And in true Trump fashion, he accidentally let it slip that Melania doesn’t quite buy his whole “besties with Putin” act, noting she’s pointed out that Russia is, still waging a war on Ukraine.

But while he was dishing out political jabs, his hair was giving away its own secrets. Every time he turned to the side, cameras got a clear shot of his infamous side part and the unmistakable bald patch forming a V shape at the back.

And it wasn’t just the hair that refused to cooperate. His trademark tan looked half-finished, bright orange on the face but untouched on the ears and exposed scalp, which stood out in all their natural pink glory. Even the usually puffy front wave looked sparse, showing off more skin than ever.

Trump has spent decades trying to tame the march of time with hair tricks and bronzer. When he first launched his presidential bid, Vanity Fair famously described his hair as “the inanimate object that straddles his scalp like a dead, furry lobster.”

It wasn’t a new problem, either. Back in 1991, a photo with Marla Maples revealed a very similar patch of bare scalp by his side part, the same one that peeked through at the luncheon. And who can forget that 2004 Emmys shot when a gust of wind betrayed him, flipping back a section of hair to reveal a shiny bald spot?

He knows hair matters. Trump once told a group of Whirlpool manufacturers, “My hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

🤡 Trump’s hair & make-up regime takes 2 hrs His make-up routine incls ORANGE primer, ORANGE foundation, ORANGE concealer, & other enhancements He’s DROPPED the hair routine to save 5 mins in the morning Hence he has to HIDE his BALD head under a cap! End result~PINK ears pic.twitter.com/yUo7Rk9HJy — True Blue 🇦🇺🐨 (@SPBMcKenna) July 12, 2025

He’s always been sensitive about showing any sign of aging, and the hair is part of that defiance. But even Trump must know that eventually, all the dye and spray in the world won’t be enough. How long can he keep fighting before he finally tells the barber to just embrace it and go for something new?