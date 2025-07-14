Trump-Putin Relationship Hits Crossroads as Trump Teases Mysterious Warning Ahead of NATO Meet

US president Donald Trump will be announcing a major statement on Russia this Monday. He stated, “you’ll be seeing things happen” as he’ll have a major statement to make. Needless to say, Trump is now more disappointed with Putin than Zelenskyy. Earlier he put the blame on Zelenskyy for the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Now he’s seeing the two faces of Putin as per media reports, who claims to cease fire, but then again goes bombing Ukraine at night. This also happened during the Easter ceasefire announced by Russia; however, there was a strategic attack on Ukraine just after the release of the statement. Till now, there have been speculations on what Trump will announce regarding Russia.

According to Axios, he may have an aggressive weapon plan for Ukraine. Moreover, he may have new sanctions for Russia. This comes before his meeting with the NATO chief, Mark Rutte. Trump is putting odds in his favor a week before the meeting. Earlier, Trump was against sending any military help to Ukraine.

He had stated that the US is sending Patriot missiles without disclosing the number. He also got out of paying for them as NATO was doing that after receiving the missiles from the US. This would eventually help Ukraine have the right defense weapons against Russia.

WASHINGTON: President Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker in a phone interview that a “major statement” regarding Russia will be released Monday, and that he made a deal with NATO in which the US will send weapons to Ukraine through NATO, with “NATO paying for those weapons, 100%.” pic.twitter.com/G2ubYf9doS — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) July 11, 2025

When Trump was asked if he’s going to announce sanctions on Russia, he said he’ll “see that tomorrow.” For now, it seems that he’s disappointed in Putin. Trump said how Putin is charming with his beautiful talks and then bombs people at night. It seems he’s not reliable when it comes to doing what he told Trump.

In an interview, Trump spoke about his call with Putin and expressed how unhappy he was with the conversation. He states Putin seems like he wants to go all the way and keep killing people. So, according to Trump, this isn’t good; hence, he’s not happy with him. Netizens reacted to this interview asking Trump to actually do something about it and not just speak on it.

Trump thinks Putin puts up a good conversation and is nice all the time, but his words are meaningless. This might put a crack in their friendship as Trump may have considered having an upper hand in the situation. He stated, “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin.” Meanwhile, the Kremlin is waiting for Trump’s so-called major statement.

Trump: “I told you I was very unhappy with my call with Putin. It just seems like he wants to go all the way and just keep killing people. No good. It’s not good. I wasn’t happy with him” Then do something about it. Give Ukraine the weapons they need

pic.twitter.com/8fudMZ3UJK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 5, 2025

The statement may come in support of Ukraine, so it could be welcome news for them. So far, they have not gone easy on Ukraine amidst the war and are still attacking with drones and missiles. Two people were recorded dead on Friday after the strike.