Vladimir Putin Accused of Faking Ceasefire as Missiles Rain Down on Ukraine

While Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a 30-hour ceasefire for Easter, he is now slammed for failing to keep the promise. Following his announcement regarding the same, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had mentioned that “Russia is pretending to seek an end to the conflict yet failed to stick to its own ceasefire promise” as Irish Star reported.

Zelenskyy further added, “As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine. Easter has clearly demonstrated that the only source of this war, and the reason it drags on, is Russia.”

A series of missile attacks from the side of Russia, despite Putin’s promise of attempts at peace, ended up injuring and killing 63 and nine people, respectively. These attacks came just after “another set of attacks that represented Putin breaking his ‘ceasefire.’”

Security insiders have claimed that the Russian forces carried out more than 20 deliberate attacks on Ukraine overnight and used missiles and drones. This has led to civilians being stuck at various places and the incident also marks the second such allegation against Putin after a previous missile strike had killed 20 people.

Ukraine’s state emergency service DSNS has revealed that the current death toll is expected to increase based on the initial numbers. Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s Mayor stated that one attack on the capitol led to at least 41 people, including one pregnant woman and six children getting injured and also mentioned, “people are under the rubble.”

Talking about these attacks, the former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and a close ally of Zelenskyy said, “Every time you hear that Putin wants peace, remember this.” However, President Donald Trump put forward the opinion that peace is within reach and Zelenskyy should “get it done.”

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to vent his frustration, as he wrote, “We are very close to a deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE.” He further added, “I look forward to being able to help Ukraine and Russia get out of this complete and total MESS, that would have never started if I were president!”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary also supported the President, saying, “Enough is enough: the president is frustrated, his patience is running very thin, he wants to do what’s right for the world, he wants to see peace, he wants to see the killing stop, but you need both sides of the war willing to do that.”

While Trump has mostly been favoring Russia regarding the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and had a rather disastrous meeting with Zelenskyy, it now remains to be seen how things turn out after Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine, which necessarily violates Putin’s claims of ceasefire.