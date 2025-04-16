Putin’s Cryptic Warning? Russia’s Doomsday Station ‘The Buzzer’ Suddenly Activates—Sends 4 Strange Signals in 24 Hours

UVB-76 is Russia’s radio station, which was established during the Cold War. The station remains active to date and is still used by the Russian government to send out cryptic messages at best. Recent activity of the radio station that was recorded is now causing concern worldwide.

The UVB-76 is known for its constant buzzing and encrypted messages that it sends out. The radio system that was established in the 70s has stayed active. Even though nobody really knows the purpose of the station, speculation about it being used to exchange military messages is widespread.

The radio station, which is also known as ‘The Buzzer’, has transmitted on a 625 kHz frequency ever since it was established. The sound is recorded to buzz at all times of the day. A message being sent out from the station is a rare occurrence, so when it does happen, it raises a need for concern around the world.

UVB-76 sent out a 4-word cryptic message on 15 April 2025. Telegram channel names UVB-76 logs shared that the station signalled the words, “Neptune, Thymus, Foxcloak, and Nootabu.” Nobody has been able to encrypt the mysterious message that was sent out, but there is speculation surrounding it.

The four-word message could be a secret message indicating something to the Russian military. Another rumor, and a truly dreadful one, is that the message could be related to nuclear weapon protocols. The radio station has maintained a static buzz since the day it was built.

I see everybody is conspiring about recent UVB-76 signals, which has transmitted four messages in one day. Chill out, it is more or less common. Its known to transmit ever more messages and NOTHING happened. For example, on Jan 18 it sent 8 messages, twice as today. Chill out pic.twitter.com/KdkSuToial — Timofey V (@realTimaV) April 15, 2025

The station sent out 24 messages in the span of 24 hours in February 2025. Reports revealed that some of those words were, “Synopsis, Boulevard, Coarsening, B*******, Optoshum, Elecbase, Shtatognome Commissar, and Volkokran.”

Another rumor argues that the UVB-76 is a military communication tool used to communicate with faraway military bases. A third rumor states that the station is a “dead man’s switch.” The purpose of such a switch would be to launch a military response immediately if Russia is ever under attack.

Professor David Stupples, who is an expert in the field of electronic warfare, gave his insight on the mysterious Russian radio station. In a conversation with The Sun, Stupples explained that UVB-76 is a high-frequency band. He also shared that the radio station’s transmissions can be heard across the whole of Russia.

Russian President Returns To Kremlin At High Speed 11:29 PM Moscow Time The cause for the urgent return is unknown. Earlier Russia’s giant shortwave radio transmitter “Buzzer” UVB-76 began transmitting a series of coded messages.#Russia #Putin #NATO pic.twitter.com/SDPS5RQVqD — Loose Cannon News (@LooseCannonNews) April 16, 2025

The professor noted that the UVB-76 does not use any satellites or the internet to function, which helps it discreetly relay information. This plays into Vladimir Putin’s benefit, helping him relay his messages to the Russian military and his spies while staying “under the radar.”

Stupples explained how the UVB-76 is able to achieve that because the “signal never leaves the atmosphere.” The professor added, “It just bounces along what is called the ionosphere. It would cover basically the whole of Russia.” This also means that in a nuclear war breaks out and causes a communication blackout, Russia will still be able to communicate “as normal.”