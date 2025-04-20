Putin’s Easter Peace Was a Lie—Zelenskyy Says Russia Never Stopped Attacking

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed not to attack Ukraine during Easter week. The halt on the attack was a result of the US getting involved in mediation. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from any talks if there was no progress in the direction of peace. Russia does not seem to be keen on stopping the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, disclosed that Russian forces are continuing the assault and shelling at isolated locations. Russians seemed to have no regard for the surprising truce as just a few hours after the order, there were air-raid sirens in several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. So far, there has been only a 30-hour truce between the two countries in the past three years.

Zelenskyy took to his social media and posted, “Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and five assaults by Russian units.” This was included in the report by Oleksandr Syrsky, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief.

Ten minutes after the truce announced by the puylo, russia f***ed up the Chernigiv region and Kherson pic.twitter.com/wWZF3MVUog — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 19, 2025

Other details in the report include 387 shellings and 19 recorded assaults. Besides, Russia used drones 290 times over the course of six hours. Many civilians are dead and wounded due to the attacks as Russia shelled from 444 different positions with over 900 air strikes.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia has tricked the other nations and only made an impression of a ceasefire. The Russian army is attacking Ukraine with no pause and only making it seem like a truce. Due to the isolated attempts, Russia has been successful in causing loss to the Ukrainian cities.

As a reply to the attack, Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will retaliate symmetrically and will not back down. Zelenskyy showed his disappointment as Russia did not follow the ceasefire conditions.

One of his posts said that Russia will have to follow the ceasefire conditions. He had also suggested a 30-day peace for the countries with an unconditional ceasefire. However, Putin did not agree to this chance for peace, preventing Ukrainians from celebrating Easter with their families.

BREAKING: On Palm Sunday, with hundreds walking to Church, Russia struck the city center of Sumy, Ukraine with ballistic missiles. At least: – 34 dead (2 children)

– 100 injured (15 children) I’m Waiting on Christian MAGA to speak out against Putin. pic.twitter.com/jN8RuvjNSF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 13, 2025

Zelenskyy has called out Putin for breaching the truce, and not even considering humanitarian reasons. This oversight has clearly provoked the Ukrainian army, which was just looking for a breather.

Moreover, Zelenskyy stated that he was going to comply with the truce, but the Russian army should be ready for Ukrainian troops. Many people are supporting Ukraine here. A marketing employee, Olha Grachova, said that we cannot trust Russia even when they talk about a truce.

Another user commented, “our president has clearly said that if they announce a 30-hour ceasefire, we will announce a 30-day ceasefire. So let them go for it.”

However, the opposite has happened, and Ukrainian soldiers are fighting at the front line to protect their nation from the war.