The Russia-Ukraine war was unexpected when it started and more astonishing when Russia did not win within days. Upon getting sanctioned by the US and other European countries, Russia started to lose steam.

After numerous casualties, both countries have started to hire foreign nationals in their armies. Among several foreign nationals fighting for Russia, there are several Chinese soldiers. Out of those, two have been captured by the Ukrainian army.

Wang Guangjun and Zhang Renbo are officially identified as the two Chinese Soldiers who are fighting in the war. Upon capturing them and giving them medical attention, Ukraine’s government presented them to the press in Beijing. They have described their terrifying experiences on the front lines.

Mr.Wang recounted a horrific ordeal that included being exposed to chemical weapons during a Russian attack. This was after Ukrainian forces had already captured him. Thus proving that Russia is using chemical weapons in the war.

He acknowledged that Ukrainian soldiers had saved his life at that very moment. He said that, in spite of the situation, they have treated him with compassion and humanity.

Chinese soldier among the army of Russian fascists in occupied Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

According to both men, life in the Russian military was harsh and disorderly. The army is full of lies and subpar living circumstances. They also talked about the sharp break from the assurances given to them before recruitment.

Both men emphasized their remorse and the war’s human cost. They also expressed frustration with their positions.

Both men were recruited on false pretenses. Wang had seen a recruitment ad on TikTok which promised a great sum of monthly salary. The amount promised to him was approximately $2,700 (250,000 rubles). Since Wang was in need of money, he took it just as a job and didn’t think about the war or the killing aspect of it.

Zelenskyy CONFIRMS!! CHINESE Soldiers CAPTURED Fighting for Russia 🤬- VIDEO PROOF with Translation

Full Video – https://t.co/vmWmZF2dGR pic.twitter.com/Ichr6S94nK — UDA Dnipro Stormtroopers🇺🇦Special Purpose Unit (@UdaUkrainian) April 8, 2025

Zhang, on the other hand, comes from a stable background. He was a firefighter and did not join the Russian army only for money. He got caught up in propaganda and was interested in doing something heroic.

Both men were promised a complete reimbursement for travel costs and help with documentation,

But after they arrived in Russia, their phone and bank card were seized. This prevented them from communicating or accessing their money. They quickly came to the realization that they had no control over their own actions. They also realized that there was no way out of the situation.

Both the Chinese soldiers claimed that they were placed directly under Russian leadership. Yet they received virtually little meaningful communication. There was a huge language barrier, and they were frequently forced to rely on body language and hand gestures.

They said that instead of being treated like soldiers, they were misinformed and treated like disposable resources.

❗️At least 155 Chinese are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, Zelensky said that they are mostly recruited through TikTok "Official Beijing knows about this. Russians are distributing recruitment commercials through Chinese social networks," the president says.

Wang and Zhang publicly denounced the tactics used by the Russian military. They claim that the Russian army portrayed a culture of deceit, compulsion, and secrecy.

Their statement raises concerns about the morality with which the Russian army has been treating international soldiers.

Both the Chinese soldiers are now keen on returning to their nation. They are aware of Chinese policy which prohibits them from taking part in foreign conflicts. However, they wish to go home. They are ready to face the consequences of their actions as long as they are in their home country.