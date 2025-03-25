Zelenskyy Awaits JD Vance in Ukraine—What Will This Meeting Bring?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has once again invited U.S. Vice President JD Vance to come and see his country, but Vance still hasn’t said yes. This whole thing started back on February 28 when they met at the White House.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a chat over the phone with Vance and really pushed for him to change his mind. He talked about how important it is for Vance to experience what’s happening in Ukraine for himself rather than just watching it on TV or reading about it. In a friendly interview with Time magazine, Zelenskyy said with a smile, “We’re still waiting for you.”

But Vance hasn’t budged. He’s said before that he thinks he knows enough about the situation from the news and that going to Ukraine might be “propaganda tours” to make him see things in a certain way because of all the political stuff going on with the war. He’s said that watching the news is enough for him to understand.

Vance’s decision not to go to Ukraine has ticked some people off, including some from his own family. His cousin, Nate, who spent three whole years fighting for Ukraine, is upset with him and even called him and Trump “useful idiots” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. That’s a strong statement!

But instead of firing back at Nate, JD Vance is not getting into a family feud in public. When someone brought it up, he just said, “I don’t want to fight with my cousin.”

🇺🇦🇺🇸 JD Vance’s cousin fought for over two years in Ukraine as part of the “Da Vinci Wolves.” 47-year-old Nate Vance, a former U.S. Marine, joined Ukraine’s forces in 2022, saying he “saw history being written.” “JD is smart, but what they did to Zelensky was a dishonest… pic.twitter.com/HNSzXvK6nb — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) March 9, 2025

Despite this, a lot of folks are still talking about why he won’t go to Ukraine.

And speaking of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy’s popularity has skyrocketed since that tiff with Trump in the Oval Office on February 28. Some surveys show his approval is almost at 70%! In an interview with Time, he talked about why Ukrainians stood up to fight at the start of the war. He said it’s all about pride and not letting anyone mess with their country.

Even though Ukraine isn’t a big, powerful nation, Zelenskyy pointed out that everyone there is tight when it comes to protecting their freedom and democracy.

Vance’s decision not to go to Ukraine is bringing up more significant issues about how the Biden team feels about the war there. It’s really different from when big shots like former President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Blinken went over. A lot of people who understand politics think JD Vance’s words show that some in the U.S. government are starting to have doubts about giving Ukraine military help for a really long time.

Ukraine’s defense is about protecting the very essence of who we are. From bustling cities to peaceful villages, from centuries-old traditions to tomorrow’s innovations, we’re defending more than land. We’re preserving a nation’s soul. pic.twitter.com/53L0pUseaW — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 13, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy keeps asking JD Vance to come over, which shows how much Ukraine wants the U.S. to keep helping them. He said, “In that conversation, I was defending the dignity of Ukraine.”

It seems like he’s not too happy that U.S. leaders aren’t acting more like friends. Now, everyone’s watching to see what the U.S. is going to do next about their deal with Kyiv, with the war still happening.