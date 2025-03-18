Donald Trump Claims He Had A ‘Good And Productive’ Call With Putin—‘Will Be Working Quickly To Have A Complete Ceasefire’

Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, claimed that he had “a very good and productive” phone call with Vladimir Putin. The President gave a gist of the conversation with the Russian leader, stating that they had “agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure.”

He added that Putin and he had “an understanding” that they “will be working quickly to have a complete ceasefire” and that they intended to bring “an end to this very horrible war.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Donald Trump then made a rather bold claim that the Russia-Ukraine war “would have never started” if he were President at the time. Trump ended the post by emphasizing that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy both wanted the war to end and that he would “get the job done.”

The Truth Social post by Donald Trump read, “My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump continued, “This War would have never started if I were President! Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!”

While an immediate ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv has been agreed upon, it only applies to energy and infrastructure, as Ukraine has targeted multiple Russian oil facilities in recent weeks.

“Russia has an interest in stopping the Ukrainian strikes on its energy infrastructure. Moscow and Kyiv quietly held preliminary talks on such a cease-fire last year, though they ultimately broke down,” said a Foundation for Defending Democracies member to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin President of Russia (@russian_kremlin)

The White House issued a statement about the next steps that read, “The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”