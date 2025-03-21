Volodymyr Zelenskyy Makes It Clear That Ukraine’s Power Stations Are Not to be Even Looked at by Donald Trump

It is no secret that when Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Donald Trump at the White House, the two visibly had a falling out and the meeting ended on a bad note. Trump and his administration said a lot of negative things about Zelenskyy including emphasizing the fact that he apparently does not want to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

Now, during their first conversation after The White House fiasco, Trump had reportedly mentioned that Washington should take over the power sector of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that this was only about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian invasion. He made his stance on Trump’s offer clear by saying “all nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine.”

Trump had said that the US taking over the nuclear power of Ukraine would offer the country the best production. However, Zelenskyy is clearly not on board with any such offer. He said that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine belong to the state and belong to Kyiv, adding, “the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia [nuclear power plant] belongs to Ukraine, everybody acknowledges it and recognises it.”

As per The Independent, also denied that he ever discussed the possibility of the US owning the Zaporizhzhia plant and mainly talked about “how to find the solution from the situation and… take the station from the Russians.” While they did discuss the possibility of America investing in the Ukrainian power plants, “the issue with property we definitely did not discuss with Mr Trump.”

Besides talking about Trump, Zelenskyy also mentioned Vladimir Putin and how he should stop “unnecessary demands” as the Ukrainian PM addressed EU leaders virtually from Norway. Recently, certain leaked documents brought forth the demands that Zelenskyy is talking about as Putin seems to be nowhere close to being interested in stopping the ongoing war.

While things with America does not seem to go well for Zelenskyy, British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has shown his support to him and mentioned that a “coalition of the willing”, which is captained by Britain and France are moving toward the right direction to ensure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He said, “We’re further forward this week than we were last week, and we are further forward last week than we were the week before. I hope, I want, those talks to succeed. What I do know is if they do succeed, then we need to be able to defend the deal.”

Regarding Putin, Starmer said, “It is vitally important we do that work because we know one thing for certain, which is a deal without anything behind it is something that Putin will breach. We know that because it happened before. I’m absolutely clear in my mind it will happen again.”

It should be noted here that in theory Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a limited ceasefire. However, Putin did not pay any heed to the 30-day ceasefire deal that Trump had put forth. With growing tension amid the countries, it now remains to be seen when the Russia-Ukraine war finally heads to an end.