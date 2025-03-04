Zelenskyy Could’ve Managed His Oval Office ‘Meltdown’ Better— A Lesson from Obama-Netanyahu Meet-up

History always repeats itself, and it did during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interaction with Trump. A former Israeli diplomat drew parallels between the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama’s meeting from more than a decade ago.

The diplomat noted that Zelenskyy ought to learn from Netanyahu’s mistakes. Michal Oren, who served as the former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, analyzed Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting from a political relations point of view.

The analysis came after the Ukrainian President’s “meltdown” during his meeting with Trump. Vice President JD Vance, who was also present at the meeting, accused Zelenksy of being “disrespectful” at some point.

Matters escalated to the level that the Ukrainian president was asked to leave the White House sooner than scheduled because of his behavior. All this messiness followed after Zelenskyy criticized Trump for his stance on Russian President Putin.

After the meeting, Trump was very vocal about how irked he was about the Ukrainian president being ungrateful. The Republican noted that Zelenskyy “should be more appreciative.” Trump also gave Zelenskyy an ultimatum by asking him to make a deal with Putin.

Michael Oren recalled Barack Obama’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back in 2011 to give Zelensky some advice. The former diplomat and author noted how the Obama-Netanyahu meeting brought the US and Israel close to a total breakdown.

Oren served as Israel’s ambassador in 2011 when the meeting took place. The author revealed how Obama declared, “The borders between Israel and Palestine should be based on the 1967 lines,” ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu.

Oren revealed how the then-Israel President was extremely enraged at Obama’s declaration. He shared how Netanyahu’s words ended up sounding “enraged” even after his initial decision to handle the situation calmly.

In 2015, Netanyahu told Obama “I think it’s time to tell the Palestinians: ‘it’s not going to happen’” pic.twitter.com/LZvzclAR2u — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2025

“It’s not going to happen,” the Israeli President told Obama. He put his point across by doing what Oren describes as “punching his knee with each syllable.” In that moment, as Oren recalls, White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley jumped into the conversation.

Daley asked Ron Dermer, who was Netanyahu’s aide, if his boss was in the habit of “lecturing his host in his home.” While drawing parallels between the interactions, Oren notes how, compared to Obama, Trump has a significantly threatening persona.

“By contrast, when Trump says ‘don’t,’ neither Israel nor Ukraine should dare to try,” Michael Oren writes in the New York Post report. He went on to explain how Trump’s strong personality will make things “especially difficult” for Zelenskyy.

The former diplomat also pointed out how the Ukrainian president did not have the best track record when it came to the Republicans. Zelenksyy had openly campaigned for the Democrats last year, which Oren notes can be seen as him antagonizing them.

Wow… Trump is not playing games. Trump says he believes Russia and the People of Ukraine are willing to make a deal, but that Zelensky is not. Trump warns Zelensky that he “won’t be around very long” if he is not willing to make a peace deal. 🔥Scorched-earth on Zelensky🔥 pic.twitter.com/mH2RMWrKps — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 3, 2025

Oren also observed how Ukraine, by no means, holds the upper hand in the ongoing negotiation. “Trump was right: The Ukrainians hold virtually none,” the author wrote. He also mentioned how Ukraine is running low on ammo while they are in the middle of a war.

Michael Oren advised the Ukrainian president to be “more aware of the geopolitical landscape” before he acts. In the report, the diplomat also noted how Netanyahu adapted to the political landscape after he realised that he was dealing with a superpower.

Oren concluded the report by noting that world leaders ought to be aware of the cards they are holding. He also gave notes to abide by to anybody dealing with Trump. “In his presence, they must know when to say thank you, and when, simply, to shut up,” Oren wrote.