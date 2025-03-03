JD Vance Defends His Heated Exchange With Zelenskyy—Says He Went for Him After the Ukraine Leader ‘Came’ for Him

Last week, the meeting between Donald Trump, JD Vance and Ukraine President Zelenskyy went completely south. It has been all over the internet with many people criticizing the President and Vice-President for being rude with the Ukraine leader. Now, it seems JD Vance has something to say in his defense. In a Monday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Vice President J.D. Vance took a stand to speak for his heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance didn’t hold back from saying that he might have initiated the remarks; Zelenskyy provoked him first.

“He came for me,” Vance stated without any hesitation. The vice president also addressed Zelenskyy’s recent European tour, during which the Ukrainian leader secured continued pledges of support from key allies. However, Vance has a question that until when would these last! “I think our European friends, frankly, are doing a disservice to the Ukrainians,” Vance told Hannity. “Their own populations are saying, ‘we’re not gonna fund this war indefinitely.’ The American people are saying, ‘we don’t want to fund this war indefinitely.’ So the only thing that is in the best interest of America, of Russia, of Ukraine, and of Europe is to bring this thing to a close.”

Vance also took a dig at Zelenskyy’s efforts to rally European leaders. “What happened, Sean, is you have Zelenskyy, he goes to Europe, and a lot of European friends puff him up,” he said. “They say, ‘you’re a freedom fighter, you need to keep fighting forever.’ Well, fighting forever with what? With whose money, with whose ammunition, and with whose lives?”

A few hours before these remarks, the Trump administration announced a temporary pause on all military aid to Ukraine. That move has already caused uproar. A White House official, speaking anonymously, explained that Trump is prioritizing a peace deal over further military escalation. “The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, ‘this can’t go on forever,'” the official stated. “We are pausing and reviewing aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The decision drew immediate criticism from lawmakers. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), co-chair of the Congressional EU Caucus, called the pause “reckless, indefensible, and a direct threat to our national security.”

“This aid was approved by Congress on a bipartisan basis—Republicans and Democrats alike recognized that standing with Ukraine is standing for democracy and against Putin’s aggression,” Boyle said. “Yet, Trump, who has repeatedly praised Putin and undermined our allies, is now playing political games with critical military assistance.” Meanwhile, the White House has denied any claims that the pause means Ukraine is being abandoned. “This is not a permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause,” a White House official told Bloomberg and Fox News. “The orders are going out right now.”

According to the official, aid will resume soon after Zelenskyy demonstrates a “good-faith commitment to peace.”