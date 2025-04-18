Donald Trump Threatens to Abandon Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks — Says He Has ‘Other Priorities’

Donald Trump has been at the forefront of the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Even after the President’s active involvement for months, the peace talks have not come to a conclusion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a ceasefire several times and then gone back on his word.

Mark Rubio has put a timer on the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. Secretary of State recently shared how the superpower is ready to “move on” from the negotiations if they aren’t concluded soon.

This has resulted in Trump deciding to take a more aggressive approach. Reportedly, the Republican even issued Russia with a “devastating” threat. The President of the U.S. has previously threatened to use economic pressure as an avenue to reach a conclusion to the negotiations.

“I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia,” Trump warned. He also went on to note that if he takes this step, things won’t be “pleasant” for Russia. Even after repeated warnings from the U.S. the negotiation for peace continues without a clear end.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently issued a somewhat of ultimatum to both nations to reach a conclusion as soon as possible. Rubio warned that America was ready to “move on” from being the peacemaker.

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” he declared while in conversation with reporters. He noted how the conclusion needs to be “quickly determined,” emphasizing the urgency by giving it a deadline. He added, “I’m talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable.”

Marco Rubio is now acknowledging that it might not be possible for Trump to end Russia’s war on Ukraine (Trump promised to end it before he took office!) pic.twitter.com/WoxmyUR35J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2025

His comment came while he was in Paris, where he met up with several European leaders to talk about a peace deal. The Secretary of State was accompanied by Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. Rubio noted that Witkoff was in France to “begin to talk about more specific outlines of what it might take to end the war.”

The Secretary of State also noted how if the U.S. realizes that ending the war is “not possible,” that will be when Trump “probably” will say that the superpower is backing out from being the negotiator.

Sen. Marco Rubio: “The Ukraine war is a terrible thing, but it’s not our war, we didn’t start it.” Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador Witkoff has met with Putin 3 times to “understand the Russian perspective.” Here’s the truth: Russia can end this anytime, just stop the attacks and pull… pic.twitter.com/52fx5AVBFc — Wesley Baker (@WesleyJBaker) April 18, 2025

Rubio also repeatedly pointed out how the ongoing war is not America’s war, but the superpower has decided to actively play the role of the negotiator. “It’s not our war. We didn’t start it,” he noted. The politician went on to point out that the U.S. has helped Ukraine negotiate for the past three years because they “want” the war to cease. “But it’s not our war,” he added again.

Trump, on the other hand, spoke about how the peace negotiations are looking up. The President shared that he is waiting for a reply from Putin regarding a new development in the peace talks.

The Republican also noted that they were “close” to negotiating for a ceasefire. “We’re going to be hearing from them this week, very shortly, actually,” the 78-year-old revealed during the recent press conference.