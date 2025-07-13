Tiffany Trump’s 61 Year Old Mother Might be Making Melania Trump Jealous With Her Graceful Aging

Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s ex-wife and Tiffany Trump’s mom, is aging gracefully. She is 61, while looking stunning for her age. And she does not even have to look like MAGA women or FLOTUS Melania Trump. She does not have a Mar-a-Lago face, which is full of fillers, botox, and zero wrinkles. Almost looking plastic!

Moreover, she does not sport that fake orange tan and cakes up on makeup to look good. She appears naturally pretty and fit. We can say she is aging like a fine wine with wrinkles that tell a story, as she does not try to hide them. Since she’s Trump’s ex-wife, there are often parallels drawn with Melania Trump and how she feels about her.

Melania is 7 years younger than her and manages to pull off different looks at public appearances. While there have been speculations about her getting some plastic surgery here and there, she has always denied it.

So had Marla, and even if she has gotten something done it looks natural. Melania has been able to maintain her looks with a good diet where she consumes at least 7 fruits a day. Her skin and hair both look healthy. Similarly maples like to maintain her looks without botox and fillers.

There are speculations on the equation between the FLOTUS and Marla Maples. Many like to assume they aren’t on good terms given the situation, but the jury’s still out. Meanwhile, Trump’s ex-wife has revealed they get along just fine. She even went on to appreciate both Trump and Melania for taking care of Tiffany all these years.

She called Trump a wonderful father while also defending him when several rumors were circulating about him. Melania has not publicly shared any words of affection for Marla. Maybe she does not feel the same or feels bothered by how Marla makes attempts to get into Trump’s life again.

One thing we are sure of is that Melania does not meddle and gives Tiffany space with her own mother. Like she said earlier, she respects the step-kids’ opinions and does not take the place of their real mothers. This seems like a healthy equation between the two when it comes to kids. Earlier this year, Maples declared she would help Trump in whatever way she could.

Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples stands by former president, ready to help his campaign



Moreover, during his inauguration, she posted a video of the first family on X, captioning it Here comes the light. She zoomed in on Tiffany and was enthusiastic for them being in the spotlight. According to insiders, she is open and ready to help Trump if she is needed and called.

Melania has never shown any response to these statements about Trump’s ex-wife trying to help him. Marla getting to help Trump may have made things more chaotic for Trump; hence, she hasn’t been contacted so far. As for her relationship with Melania, it seems cordial.