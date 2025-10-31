Going Rogue or Publicity Stunt — Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts ‘Republican Men’ Ahead of ‘The View’ Appearance

Recently, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been shaking the political world and its delicate balance between liberal and MAGA agendas. And this time she is again going to her own party and turning her fiery attitude and words inwards.

The government shutdown has stretched to 30 days, and now Green is accusing republican leaders of failing to act. She has accused members of Congress and senators of failing to take decisive action on healthcare. But that’s not where she stopped. She went ahead and called out her male colleagues and peers for refusing to elevate strong women among their ranks.

There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View. Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY. Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands… pic.twitter.com/Y29SqL0M1b — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 31, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Green is scheduled to appear on The View. Her engagement is already causing debate across the political spectrum, with people being unable to understand why the View would invite such a controversial figure. On top of this, Green recently made some fiery and controversial remarks where she used phrases like “pathetic Republican men.

These remarks ahead of her visit on The View are not on anyone’s 2025 BINGO card.

Green has always been an outspoken person, whether it’s about her support of Donald Trump or her presenting her views. But if she ever had any dissatisfaction towards her own party, it never came up earlier until now.

Greene’s latest attack on her party and the male colleagues came after she had accepted an invitation to mainstream media platforms like The View and Real Time with Bill Maher.

However, she still wants her followers and voters to know that she is 100% conservative. To prove her loyalty to her party, she posted her Liberty Score. It showed that she has a 100 percent conservative voting record.

She then asserted, “I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY.”

But then one wonders if all of Greene’s criticisms of the Republican party are online or if it has offline anger too. Speaking to The Washington Post, she went on to accuse Speaker Mike Johnson of failing to recruit and promote women to key leadership positions.

This is in complete contrast to his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy’s approach, whom Greene supported for Speaker of the House.

I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/C4tzhvEJPQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 30, 2025

Greene also slammed Johnson for not pushing harder to end the shutdown and for refusing her proposal to eliminate the filibuster threshold.

“I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is,”

Greene said. She again called for reforms to make health insurance affordable.

She has urged Republicans to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies before they expire. This stance has placed her in a rare position where she, a hardline conservative, is taking a populist approach to healthcare.

Greene’s remarks have triggered mixed reactions within GOP circles. Some Republicans acknowledge her frustrations about the party’s messaging and voter disconnect. But there are many who think she is trying to divide the party.

Her comments have also highlighted a generational and gender divide within the GOP. Recently, the GOP has taken a stance of promoting a more traditional role for women, where many of their representatives have gone to the limit of even suggesting banning college education for women.

“There’s a lot of weak Republican men, and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women,” Greene told The Washington Post.