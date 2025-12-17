Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Trump’s GOP Grip Is Collapsing: ‘Dam Is Breaking’

Marjorie Taylor Greene says president Donald Trump’s influence in the Republican Party is weakening and Republicans are increasingly breaking with him. This was MTG’s stark public assessment as one of his former fiercest allies, per TheWrap. Greene made the comments during an interview on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday.

Greene, the outgoing Republican congresswoman from Georgia, told Collins she sees signs that Trump’s hold on the GOP is weakening. As proof, she pointed to recent votes by Republicans that were against Trump’s priorities. “I think the dam is breaking,” Greene said. She then went on to describe how she sees the growing Republican resistance to Trump’s agenda is playing out.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I think the dam is breaking. Many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders which enabled him to fire federal workers. We also saw Indiana Republicans… pic.twitter.com/M9yrfpLr6b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2025

MTG relayed the story of how House Republicans voted with Democrats last week to overturn a Trump executive order related to federal worker rights. Their vote to restore the collective bargaining rights to a million federal workers was a pivotal moment in how Republicans are making their own stand within Congress. She went on to add, “Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ballgowns and went to the White House Christmas party. That’s pretty bold.”

She also mentioned how Indiana Senate Republicans recently rejected a Trump-backed redistricting plan that could have potentially added two more GOP seats to the district. Greene felt that these moves suggest lawmakers are willing to defy Trump as they prepare for the 2026 election cycle.

How President Trump reacted to the brutal murder of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner vs How Rob Reiner reacted to the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NWka8kaVRA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2025

Greene also criticized Trump’s response to the deaths of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, calling his remarks about the tragedy “completely below the office of the president of the United States” and “classless.” She noted that many within the GOP base reacted negatively to Trump’s framing of the deaths. “MAGA faithful reacted big time and they called it out.”

MTG used to be a Trump-loyalist and frequently echoed the president’s talking points and voted with him on major issues. According to The Independent, Greene’s relationship with Number 47 has sharply deteriorated recently. Trump has publicly rebuked her. He labeled her a “traitor,” and withdrew his endorsement of her as she faced reelection, in part over her support to release Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

I’m not in a cult! I supported President Trump & voted with him 98% of the time, but when it came down to supporting the victims of Jeffery Epstein, he called me a “traitor.” I was not elected to defend every letter and word of President Trump’s. I was sent to Washington to… pic.twitter.com/RZFDiSscKZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 16, 2025

Additionally, Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Trump’s focus on certain issues has not resonated with everyday Republicans, and she said that lawmakers are responding to voter concerns about affordability and leadership priorities.

Greene framed her comments about internal GOP shifts in practical terms. She says Republicans are entering the campaign season and showing independence from Trump’s leadership through key votes. This shifting in how they vote may reflect the growing rifts among Republicans over Trump’s role in the party and how they should position themselves before the midterm elections.

Indiana GOP Senate Rebels Against Trump—Blocks 9-0 Redistricting Map Indiana Senate Republicans shocked everyone yesterday, voting 31-19 to torpedo House Bill 1032 on December 11.(1)(2) Twenty-one GOP senators teamed up with all 10 Democrats to kill a mid-decade redraw of the… pic.twitter.com/DNPtKmkSBF — Evidence Media News (@Evidence_X_News) December 13, 2025

Her remarks come as Greene prepares to resign from Congress in January 2026, a departure that follows months of public tension with Trump and other party leaders.

