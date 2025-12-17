Chilling Footage Shows ‘Expressionless’ Nick Reiner Taken Into Custody After Parents’ Killing

The double homicide of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele at their LA home has left everyone baffled. As tributes continue to pour in from different people across the country, a news piece of a more alarming level claims that it has been the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, who has been arrested on the basis of being the prime suspect behind his parents’ death. At the moment, the 32-year-old with a severe history of drug rehab has been charged with multiple counts.

​Now, widely circulated surveillance footage captured the precise moment Nick was arrested by police for the murder. The footage, obtained by NBC Los Angeles, shows four police cars confronting Nick around 9:15 p.m. as he walked near the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, approximately 15 miles from his parents’ home.

​As the video proceeds, Nick Reiner can be seen raising his hands above his head. Dressed in a black and green sweater, he wore a red cap and was carrying a black backpack on his shoulders. As the video continues, another surveillance camera footage shows the moments before his arrest. Nick was seen strolling inside a convenience store in a gas station, with a bottled drink in his hand. It was quite chilling to witness that he was absolutely calm and did not visibly react during the arrest, as abundantly evident in the footage.

Well, the Reiner family has explicitly spoken in the past about Nick’s difficult battle with addiction since he was a teenager. Considering the nature and extent of his crime, the authorities have levied two counts of first-degree murder for his parents. Currently, he is being held in jail, and his custody is held without bail. He is due to be produced in the court on Wednesday itself.

​The news about Rob and Michele Reiner’s death broke out after the police responded to an emergency medical aid call made by their daughter. Police stepped inside the duo’s Brentwood residence and discovered the shocking crime scene. There were evident stabbing wounds on their bodies, which helped the investigators quickly deduce that it was a homicide.

​When it came to the preliminary suspects behind the murder, it was Rob and Michele’s daughter who directed the blame to Nick. She explicitly mentioned that it was a work of her brother, categorizing him as one of the most dangerous suspects in the case registered. While the exact cause behind the murder is still being investigated, it is revealed that Rob and Nick had a major blowout the previous day during a Christmas party that they all attended.

As per family friends, Nick Reiner had quite a loud and unsettling argument with both of his parents at Conan O’Brien’s holiday party held on Saturday night. As eye-witnesses have recorded, Nick was seen behaving strangely, as he appeared to be jittery, anxious and quite antisocial. He, in fact, disturbed those around him inside the party, causing a lot of commotion.

One of the friends close to Rob and Michele later revealed to the press, “They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating.” Later on Saturday night at about 11:47 pm, Nick was seen leaving his parents’ home. Investigators have not yet determined the exact timeline.