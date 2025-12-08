President Donald Trump had been openly frustrated that Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed him to release the Epstein files. This sparked a rift between the longtime allies, and Greene eventually decided that she would resign. This sparked a rift between the longtime allies, with the President calling her Marjorie “Traitor” Greene after she pushed for greater transparency around the Epstein files

For Greene, falling out of favor with Trump has come at a high cost. Speaking on Sunday’s 60 Minutes, Greene explained how speaking up against Trump has led to her receiving death threats. She said, “After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house.”

She continued, “And then I got several direct death threats on my son.” She further mentioned that it was her name as the “subject line” of those “death threats” and “those were death threats… directly fueled by President Trump.” In response to the threats, contacted Trump and Vice President JD Vance for help.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house, and then I got several direct death threats on my son. Lesley Stahl: You blame him. Greene: Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/VlqKiaZdw2 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) December 8, 2025

While Vance assured her that they would look into the matter, Greene said that Trump’s response was not “nice.” At first, she insisted on keeping the exact details of her conversation with the President private, but when Stahl asked her repeatedly, she said Trump’s message was “extremely unkind.”

Given the fact that Greene had once been one of the one of Trump’s most loyal allies and also helped him win the 2024 election, it is notable that the President refuses to help her despite the seriousness of the threats. In addition to her dispute with Trump over the Epstein files, Greene also took issue with the President placing more emphasis on international policy than domestic concerns.

In her interview with Stahl, Greene addressed her stance on MAGA, saying, “I’m America First,” and adding that “MAGA is President Trump’s phrase. That’s his, his political policies. I call myself America First.” She further emphasized, “For an America First president, she argued, the top priority should be domestic policy and in her view, it wasn’t. Once we fix everything here, then, fine, we’ll talk to the rest of the world.”

When she announced her decision to leave office, Greene posted on social media, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

Since the beginning of my time serving in Congress, my office has received nonstop threats including many death threats. But I still drive myself up here with my 9mm in the glove box. No security team. No private jet. No bubble of protection to hide behind. Meanwhile these… pic.twitter.com/8v6Q9VDLwE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 5, 2025

Greene’s comments made it clear that her concerns about Trump extend far beyond the Epstein files. She also pointed out that the President had catered to crypto donors by passing a cryptocurrency bill and had prioritized Israel by authorizing strikes against Iran, even as pressing domestic issues remained unaddressed.

Explaining her stance, she said, “He has served Big Pharma. He didn’t take away the COVID vaccines that we want to see taken away. So those are the areas that are still getting everything they want, while we, the people, are still out here saying, ‘We want to see action on issues that matter to the American people, not to major industries and big donors.’”

The dynamic between Greene and Trump now appears to have reached a breaking point, with little chance of improvement. As the once-loyal Trump ally continues to voice opinions that directly contradict him, it will be interesting to see how he responds, especially now that death threats have entered the picture.