Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Feud with Trump Blows Up – And Her Boyfriend Gets Caught in the Crossfire

Donald Trump lost one of his biggest supporters, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Well, it all unraveled over one unfaithful Epstein files fallout, after which the President was pushed him to label her a ‘traitor’. By November 2025, Greene had already announced her resignation from Congress, firmly sealing the deal.

The move was shocking coming from such a die-hard Trump loyalist, after having supported him for some of the most controversial issues to date. However, her decision seems to have left her boyfriend Brian Glenn in a bit of a pickle, as he remains a huge Trump supporter.

Brian, who had been the chief White House correspondent for the right-wing Real America’s Voice. Speaking recently with The Telegraph, he was unfazed and confirmed his support for the U.S. President despite the discord his girlfriend has been having with Trump. However, he did acknowledge that it would be a stoic decision for him to keep up, considering his personal life interests. In his words, “I stand with the president. I’m gonna look forward with a poker face, and I’m not gonna say a word. It’s gonna be tough to do, though, really hard.”

Meanwhile, the 79-year-old was blunt in his latest Truth Social post about his verdict against Greene. Donald Trump detailed the list of his accusations against Marjorie. He targeted her decision to resign and questioned her cordial relations with another tainted Republican Congressman, Tom Masie. An excerpt from his long note read as “Marjorie Traitor Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits”.

He further added, “For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never-ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT.” One may remember that, right before Greene’s resignation, a claim by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez highlighted the real reason for the fallout between the two.

Marjorie Taylor Green Should have taken

The advice of president

Trump She’s a quitter she

Cares nothing about

Her constituents If she did she wouldn’t

Have quit All she doing is

Trying to get back

At president trump She got butt hurt 😢 — Randle Pearson (@PearsonRan47330) December 3, 2025

Well, Greene spoke against Trump essentially because he had to give her an endorsement for the Senate. In fact, the President even threatened to support primary challengers against her in the 2026 midterm elections, further damaging what was left of their relationship.

In defense, the 51-year-old was quick to dismiss the unnecessary chatter about this possible reason for the fallout. During a CNN interview, she’d said, “That is absolutely not true. Actually, I never had a conversation at all with the president about running for Senate or running for Georgia, and those were decisions I came to on my own.”

Coming back to Trump’s accusation of Marjorie Taylor Greene being a traitor and a disloyal member of the GOP, the latter has fiercely denied it in the past. After he withdrew all support from someone who happened to be his strongest ally, Greene underlined giving away her loyalty for free to an undeserved man for almost six years.

She added, “I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I’ve never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies, and for America first, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition.”