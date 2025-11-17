Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unexpected Apology Goes Viral – ‘I’m Done With Toxic Politics’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has now issued an apology on air during her CNN appearance. Her apology for participating in toxic politics has surprised everyone, given her past rhetoric. She has been a Trump supporter for years now.

Greene has been vocal about her support for Trump and the MAGA administration. However, her connection to the MAGA movement weakened during the files scandal. She was one of the four Republicans who signed on to demand that the DOJ release the Epstein files.

Pam Bondi had claimed the files were in her possession, but later admitted that the files did not exist. Many MAGA supporters began calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” for pushing for the release of the files.

🚨BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene just apologized for “taking part in toxic politics.” I don’t trust her, but honestly I’LL TAKE IT! Anyone else feel the same way? pic.twitter.com/H9eNMbfIEB — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 16, 2025

Now Greene wants to clean up her image and put her toxic political rhetoric behind her. She issued an apology, saying, “I think that’s fair criticism. And I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.”

Host Dana Bash asked her why she did not express the same outrage when Trump was attacking people. Greene responded, “It’s very bad for our country, and it’s something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed—and I’ve been working on this a lot lately—to put down the knives in politics.”

She added that she hopes people will be kind to one another and show respect even when they disagree. Reactions to her apology have been mixed. One X user wrote, “That’s not an answer I would have expected. I don’t trust that any of this is real, but I’ll be damned if I can remember the last time I heard a Republican say ‘I was wrong’ and apologize about something.”

MTG has apologized for spreading toxic rhetoric that frankly, most of it is unforgivable. As a result she has become a victim of the monster she voraciously created and kept fed. Now the enemy of my enemy is my friend comes into play but trust will take some time. pic.twitter.com/oUpDMn05uU — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) November 16, 2025

Another user called out, “NO, I do NOT trust her. She’s a spy for MAGA. Do not fall for this!!!” A third commented, “She is heading into a reelection year, so you have to take anything she says with a huge grain of salt. Her actions from here on out will speak a hell of a lot louder than her words.” Others were more willing to give her the benefit of the doubt, with one user saying, “I believe she is genuine.”

Those who appreciate her taking accountability hope she will be better in the future. Offering a neutral take, one user wrote, “Good for her. I frankly don’t care if this is all spin or strategy or whatever. Apologizing and emphasizing the need for kinder politics is valuable even if we suspect it’s disingenuous.”